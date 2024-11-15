Jokowi and Ahmad Luthfi Blusukan, having coffee together and praying on Friday

Former President Joko Widodo and Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Lutfhi have coffee together at Rita Shopping Mall, Purwokerto (Special Material).

RESIDENTS of Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Central Java, were surprised by the presence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi and candidate for governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ahmad Luthfi. Both were caught drinking coffee together at one of the Janji Jiwa outlets at Rita Super Mall.

The presence of Jokowi and the number 2 candidate for governor of Central Java suddenly became a magnet for visitors to the largest shopping center in Purwokerto. “Drink coffee…” Jokowi said, Friday (11/15).

He also said that he chose a late coffee when he sat with Ahmad Luthfi while chatting. While chatting, mall visitors took turns asking for selfies. Hundreds of visitors gathered, even when they finished drinking coffee and went down to the 1st floor, the same thing happened. “Pak Jokowi asks for a photo, sir,” one of the residents shouted.

Old people, young people, mothers, fathers and even children, some still wearing scout uniforms, did the same, asking for selfies. The commotion intensified when Jokowi and Ahmad Luthfi arrived at the mall's exit. More and more people were flocking to get free T-shirts from Jokowi.

Meanwhile, one of the residents, Ayuni (22), who is a waiter at Janji Jiwa Cafe, admitted that he was surprised by the arrival of Jokowi and Ahmad Luthfi. He didn't expect that the former number 1 in Indonesia would come to Rita Supermall and even buy coffee from the outlet he guarded.

“I was surprised that Mr. Jokowi and Mr. Luthfi were there. They were really happy. I had asked for a selfie earlier. I couldn't imagine that Mr. Jokowi would come here, and I was the one who made coffee for him and Mr. Luthfi,” he said happily.

Marina (25) also felt the same way. He was at Rita Super Mall with two friends for a walk. As soon as they learned that Jokowi and Ahmad Luthfi were there, the three of them immediately rushed over and wanted to take a selfie together.

His wish came true. “Pak Jokowi, please take a photo. “Yes, sir,” he said, half shouting. Jokowi, who heard it, immediately invited him to take a photo together. “Thank you Mr. Jokowi. Thank you,” he said several times, smiling widely.

Crowds of residents were still visible in the front yard even when Jokowi got in the car and left the mall.

Friday prayers

Previously, Jokowi and Luthfi also held Friday prayers at the Baiturrahman Mosque, Prupuk, Margasari District, Tegal Regency. From images obtained on social media, it appears that a number of residents enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of Jokowi and Luthfi.

The message uploaded by the Facebook accounts of Damar Wisangraya and Juni Astuti indicated that Jokowi and Luthfi's arrival at the mosque was not motivated by a political agenda, but simply for Friday prayers.

Jokowi arrived early, followed by Luthfi who wore a blue shirt and brown pants. After praying, a number of residents appeared to try to shake Jokowi's hand as he left the mosque.

Although he accompanied the Central Java gubernatorial candidate, Jokowi did not deliver a campaign speech or call for votes for a particular candidate. After praying, the group continued their journey to blusukan in Banyumas, Central Java.

Asked by reporters the day before, Jokowi said he would visit to cheer up the Central Java governor and vice-governor elections. This is in line with the spirit of the Central Java Regional General Election Commission (KPUD) to make the governor's election a peaceful and pleasant people's party.

“This is in line with the spirit of the Central Java KPUD that this gubernatorial election is luwih becik, luwih nyenengke, so citizen participation must be optimal because this gubernatorial election is a people's party,” he said. Jokowi said on Thursday (14/11). (N-2)