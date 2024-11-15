The case of COPs (even this one)



Photo: AFP / Alexander Nemenov

Analysis – Every day this week, COP29 managed to make international headlines for all the wrong reasons.

First, the eight-hour agenda battle over what diplomats will actually spend time negotiating this year.

On Tuesday, the president of Azerbaijan, which is hosting COP29 in the capital Baku, called oil and gas a “gift from God” and denounced “fake news” from media reporting on human rights abuses. man.

The next day, President Aliyev redoubled his ardor by denouncing France's colonial “crimes” in the Pacific, prompting an announcement on Thursday that the French Minister of the Environment would no longer be present.

Next Friday, it turns out that 1,773 of the delegates accompanying us in the halls are actually lobbyists for the fossil fuel industry. Oh, and somewhere in there, the entire Argentine delegation was recalled by its far-right, climate-denier president.

On substantive issues, diplomats are little closer to agreement on new global climate finance targets, while negotiations on carbon trading have stalled after a first step forward.

It's easy to understand why some environmentalists are disillusioned with this process. This includes, as of Friday, a former head of the UN climate program and a former UN secretary-general.

An open letter to all parties to the UN climate treaty, the current head of the climate program and the current secretary-general has been released by a list of luminaries. Chief among them were Christiana Figueres, who led the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from the failure of the Copenhagen negotiations to the successful signing of the Paris Agreement, and former Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who oversaw the process.

“It is now clear that the COP is no longer fit for purpose. Its current structure simply cannot deliver change at exponential speed and scale, which is essential to ensure a safe climate landing for the humanity,” the letter states.

The leaders called for a “fundamental overhaul of the COP”, arguing that petro-states should not be allowed to host the events, that scientists need a greater voice and tighter controls on the interests of companies – like fossil fuel lobbyists.

This is not the first call for reform of the climate negotiation system. With the signing of the Paris Agreement and almost all of the underlying rules now established and in place, streamlining the COP is an increasingly common topic of discussion.

At COP29, there are 104 separate items on the agenda. Among these important elements are the new financial target, the rules for trading carbon emissions rights and the guidelines for defining the next Paris targets. But there are also a multitude of dialogues, mechanisms, procedures, arrangements and other bureaucratic terms under discussion.

The arguments for reform are clear, but in some cases they have been taken up and transformed into an attack on the current process. Figueres quickly clarified that this was not the intention of the open letter, despite its strong wording.

“The COP process is an essential and irreplaceable vehicle to support the multilateral, multisectoral and systemic change that we urgently need. Now more than ever,” she said on Friday.

The process has achieved remarkable success, although much remains to be done.

In 2015, when the Paris Agreement was signed, government policies put the world on a path to catastrophic warming of 3.6°C.

The draft commitments submitted by governments as part of the agreement would have reduced this figure to a (still disastrous) level of 2.7°C.

Today, according to Climate Action Tracker, current policies put the world on track to reach the same 2.7°C. And the most ambitious targets, if achieved, would keep warming barely below 2°C.

COPs have also successfully mobilized tens of billions of dollars in climate finance to help developing countries decarbonize and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Here too, more needs to be done – and this is one of the main objectives of COP29 this year. But it is not clear that this would have happened without a multilateral effort such as the COP.

There are other forums where climate change is discussed. For example, the G20 will meet next week. But those most affected by climate impacts and those most in need of financing are not members of the G20. A forum where all the countries of the world come together on a (theoretically) equal footing gives a voice to the most vulnerable among us.

“In other spaces where things are discussed in the context of climate change, where we see a much greater emphasis on climate finance – for example, the Group of 20 – we are not part of it. We are not “not part of these discussions,” Michai Robertson, the lead financial negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States, told reporters Friday.

“It is therefore extremely important that forums like the UNFCCC continue to exist and be legitimate.

“There's the G20 in one corner, the BRICs in another corner and we're seeing people going to these different corners, as opposed to the legitimate corners where we can all be around the table.

“While others may be critical of the COP process, it is extremely important to us because it is the only time our voice can be clearly heard.”

This COP, however, only raised further questions about the adequacy of the COP framework. Aliyev's praise of fossil fuels and his undiplomatic attacks on other countries got the conference off to a poor start.

Photo: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via AFP

On Wednesday, Azerbaijan also signed a new oil and gas agreement with Slovakia. The CEO of the COP conference was filmed using his role to attract fossil fuel investors.

The fact that nearly 2,000 fossil fuel lobbyists are also present here, the second highest number of any COP, has sparked further criticism.

“That's more than all the delegates from the 10 most climate-vulnerable countries combined. We know why this COP is failing. It's failing because these walls were not built by people but for, by and because of big business. polluters and global North governments that have caused this crisis,” said Rachel Rose Jackson of the Kick Big Polluters Out campaign.

Despite these critiques of the event, advocates for developing countries say the work underway at the COP is too important to abandon.

“Fighting climate change is not a choice situation. We have no choice but to be here, we need this process to work,” Joseph Sikulu, Pacific director of 350. org and member of Pacific Climate. Warriors, told Newsroom.

“In the Pacific, communities are already seeing their lives and livelihoods destroyed by rising seas, stronger storms and land loss. »

“We have no time to waste. We need action on all fronts, including in the multilateral COP process. Now more than ever, every nation must stand united and contribute to a financial goal ambitious and fair at the end of the year this COP and fight together against the presence of big polluters.”

Also at the COP on Friday

Developing countries state their public demands

Two developing country blocs, the Alliance of Small Island States and Least Developed Countries, representing some 80 countries and more than a billion people, held a joint news conference on Friday to discuss their financial demands.

These included the provision of primarily grant-based financing, a definition of financing inclusive of loss and damage, and specific financing targets for small island states and least developed countries.

“The Alliance of Small Island States is here to defend the Paris Agreement. We fear that countries are forgetting that protecting the world's most vulnerable is at the heart of this agreement,” Samoa's Environment Minister said, Cedric Schuster.

China should not pay, developing countries say

Developing countries also supported the position of China and other emerging economies this week, saying they should not be responsible for climate finance.

“This is a powerful group, so we cannot go alone, not to mention it is in the interest of every African country not to upset such an important trading partner and investor,” an African negotiator told The Africa Report. condition of anonymity.

It seems increasingly unlikely that there will be any change on this issue, making developed countries less willing to accept a significant increase in the new quantum.

On the financial level, discussions seem to have stalled. The issues could be so thorny that officials fail to make progress before ministers arrive next week.

No new coal mines in Britain

Just months after closing its last coal-fired power station, the United Kingdom will ban the exploitation of new coal mines, Energy Minister Michael Shanks has announced.

“By relegating coal power to the past, we can pave the way for a clean, secure energy system that will protect bill payers and create a new generation of skilled workers,” Shanks said.

Marc Daalder is a senior political reporter at Newsroom. He covers climate change, health, energy and violent extremism. ?

– This article was first published by Writing