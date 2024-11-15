How controversial is Trump's choice of RFK Jr for US health secretary? | Donald Trump News





On Thursday, United States President-elect Donald Trump named vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the nation's top health agency, the Department of Health and Human Services.

I am delighted to announce the nomination of Robert F Kennedy Jr as US Secretary of Health and Human Services. [HHS]Trump wrote Thursday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr?

Kennedy, 70, also known as RFK Jr, is an environmental lawyer and member of the American Kennedy political family.

He is the son of the late United States Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and the nephew of John F. Kennedy, who served as President of the United States between 1961 and 1963, when he was assassinated.

He is known to suffer from a neurological disorder which affects his voice and which US media have reported he attributes to a flu vaccine he received.

Kennedy initially announced that he would run for president in the 2024 election as a Democrat. Then, in October 2023, he declared that he would run as an independent. At the end of August this year, he completely abandoned his presidential bid to support Trump.

Kennedy's appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the incoming Trump administration comes as no surprise. Even before his election, Trump, at his rallies, presented Kennedy as someone who cared more than anyone about human beings, health and the environment.

The president-elect told a rally in New York on Oct. 27 that he would let Kennedy run wild on health care, food and drugs.

Kennedy coined the slogan Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

What is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services doing?

The department oversees all federal health matters in the United States.

It oversees the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the large Medicare and Medicaid Services programs, which provide health coverage to people with limited income, to people aged 65 and over and people with disabilities.

What is Kennedy's position on health issues?

Kennedy became controversial due to his stance on several issues. These include:

Vaccines

Kennedy has long been skeptical of vaccines. He is president of the nonprofit activist group Childrens Health Defense, which widely disseminates anti-vaccine information.

He also tried to spread the conspiracy theory that vaccines cause autism in children. An example of this occurred during a 2005 interview with Joe Scarborough on the American news channel MSNBC.

He repeated this theory in a 2023 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The idea that vaccines cause autism has been disproven by a multitude of scientific studies.

NBC News reported that Kennedy also believed the flu vaccine caused him to develop a rare neurological disorder that affected his voice.

However, he denies being anti-vaxxer and told NBC News a day after Trump's victory that he would not take vaccines away from anyone.

Fluoride in water

According to the CDC website, most communities in the United States add a small amount of fluoride to tap water to prevent cavities and improve oral health. Water fluoridation is a CDC recommendation.

On November 4, Kennedy took action against water fluoridation in a social media post. Trump said the idea seemed acceptable to him.

Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders and thyroid disease, Kennedy wrote.

A federal study released in August by the National Toxicology Program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) concluded that higher levels of fluoride are indeed linked to lower IQ in children.

In late September of this year, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to further regulate water fluoridation because it could hinder children's intellectual development.

He cautioned that it is not certain whether the current amount of fluoride in water causes IQ loss in children.

Scientific experts say more research is needed to reach a solid conclusion on this issue.

According to the CDC, no evidence has been found that fluoride can affect other aspects of health, such as causing birth defects or cancer.

Food and Drug Administration

Kennedy has been most critical of the FDA, which oversees nearly $3 trillion in drugs, food and tobacco products. In interviews and on social media, Kennedy accused the agency's staff of being driven by corporate interests and catering to big pharmaceutical and food companies, the Reuters news agency reported.

In October of this year, Kennedy wrote in a post: If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records and 2. Pack your bags.

The FDA's war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sun, exercise, nutraceuticals and everything.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 25, 2024

COVID-19

Kennedy opposed the lockdowns imposed by many U.S. states after the COVID-19 outbreak to slow the spread of the virus.

He also promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the virus, which has been discredited as an effective cure.

Additionally, in July 2023, the New York Post posted a video online in which Kennedy appeared to claim that the virus was designed to target people based on their ethnicity. No evidence has ever been shown to support this theory.

COVID-19 aims to attack Caucasians and Black people. The most immune people are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese, he can be heard saying in the video.

How are people reacting to Trump's nomination of Kennedy?

While some congressional Republicans, closely aligned with Trump, have welcomed the nomination, many say they are concerned.

Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator from Louisiana, posted on his know Kennedy's other political positions.

Cassidy earned a medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and worked as a physician before entering politics.

.@RobertKennedyJr has championed issues such as healthy foods and the need for greater transparency in our public health infrastructure. I look forward to learning more about his other policy positions and how they will support a conservative, pro-American agenda.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, MD (@SenBillCassidy) November 14, 2024

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson posted on X: [Kennedy is] a brilliant and courageous truth-teller whose unwavering commitment to transparency will make America a healthier nation.

When Tommy Tuberville, Republican senator from Alabama, was asked if he would vote to confirm Kennedy's nomination, Tuberville said 100 percent. He posted on his X account saying: “No one has done more to expose corruption in big pharma and food companies. Make America Healthy! The Alabama senator is also a member of the Senate Health Committee.

However, Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins was quoted in the New York Times as saying, “I find some of his statements alarming, but I have never even met him or sat with him or heard him speak at length.”

Democrats sounded the alarm over Kennedy's nomination.

Ed Markey, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, cited a news article about Kennedy's nomination on his X platform, alongside the words Dangerous. Without reservation. Not serious.

Dangerous. Without reservation. Not serious. https://t.co/jSwKkNrijC

Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 14, 2024

Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray also cited the news about X, saying the nomination could set America back in terms of public health, reproductive rights, research and more. It couldn't be more dangerous, she wrote.

It couldn't be more dangerous. It's unclear how far an anti-vaccine, fringe conspiracy theorist like RFK Jr. could set America back in terms of public health, reproductive rights, research, etc. And the consequences are not theoretical: they are questions of life and death. https://t.co/nE3Lw2oJRE

Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) November 14, 2024

Putting someone in charge of a public health department who refuses vaccination endangers the stability of the nation as a whole, said Jeremy Levin, CEO of biotechnology company Ovid Therapeutics and former president of the advocacy group. biotechnology company BIO, to the Reuters news agency in October. .

Vaccination denial, which is a central part of the RFKs, is perhaps as dangerous as anything you can imagine, Levin said.

Shares of vaccine makers, including US multinational Pfizer and mRNA vaccine maker Moderna, fell 2% following the news.

