Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping snubs meetings with world leaders at APEC summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping has snubbed meetings with world leaders despite traveling to South America for the two-day talks between the Pacific rim countries.
It remains unclear why Xi did not attend public and closed-door meetings with APEC leaders in Lima, Peru, just one day after the opening of a new Chinese-operated megaport north of the capital.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters he did not know why Mr Xi did not attend the leaders' meeting, where he met informally with outgoing US President Joe Biden.
The APEC meeting takes place in the shadow of Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House.
His threats to impose tariffs of 60 percent on Chinese imports and up to 20 percent on other countries came under scrutiny at the meeting.
Trump's America First agenda includes the prospect of the United States retreating from its leadership on the world stage, creating a vacuum that the Chinese president is eager to fill.
Before flying to South America, Mr Albanese said he hoped to use Australia's influence as a middle power to prevent a trade war from breaking out between the United States and China.
His comments were warmly received by Chinese state media. On the eve of the APEC summit, a China Daily editorial praised Albanese's comments and approach, urging other countries to follow Australia's lead.
“Australia's ties with China deteriorated when the previous Australian government fell under Washington's anti-China spell,” the editorial said.
“But Canberra realized the importance of these ties under the Albanian government and set about repairing them.
“The strategic autonomy demonstrated by the Albanian government has proven that these ties are in the interest of both parties.
“It is also clear that economic ties with China and the United States need not be mutually exclusive.”
When asked what he thought of the comments, Mr Albanese said he did not subscribe to China Daily.
Climate change high on APEC's agenda
APEC leaders reiterated the need for countries to continue reducing their carbon emissions, a commitment echoed by Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.
But he is still unwilling to set a target for 2035, as new British Prime Minister Keir Stamer did earlier this week.
Mr Albanese told reporters his government remained focused on the legislated 2030 target and would not commit to setting a 2035 target before the next election.
“We are committed to a target for 2030. It is legislated,” he said.
“2030 precedes 2035 and we are focused on achieving that goal, and we are on track to do so.”
Joe Biden attends summits to bid farewell to leaders
Mr. Biden and Mr. Albanese spoke as the leaders gathered for their first meeting, at times sharing laughs.
Mr Albanese described Mr Biden as being in “good shape”.
He said the two men had a discussion but he did not want to reveal the content of what they said.
The US president is expected to meet Mr Xi tomorrow in Lima, where the two are expected to discuss growing tensions between the two superpowers.
Mr Albanese will not speak formally with Mr Biden but is expected to meet Mr Xi on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the coming days.
At the meeting, global trade and climate action are expected to be high on the agenda, with countries keen to separate efforts on the two fronts from the incoming Trump administration.
Mr. Xi appears eager to woo countries in the region, which might otherwise have looked to the United States for trade and economic support, to turn to China instead.
The new Chinese port of Lima will allow South American agricultural products and mineral resources to sail to China, where there is an insatiable appetite for both exports.
Before the meetings he did not attend, Mr. Xi's commerce minister gave a speech on behalf of the Chinese leader, in which he foreshadowed that the world was entering a period of uncertainty.
“The world has entered a new period of upheaval and change,” Xi said.
“Unilateralism and protectionism are spreading, the fragmentation of the global economy is intensifying.”
“Hindering economic cooperation under various pretexts, insisting on isolation from the interdependent world, is reversing the course of history,” he added.
