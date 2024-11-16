Donald Trump won among young men. For what?





Those concerns trump, for him, issues like abortion rights, even though Coby is pro-choice. But because Trump got rid of Roe v. Wade said the issue wasn't a priority for him when he voted in Michigan. Over the past four years, the Biden administration hasn't really been able to do anything to protect abortion rights at the federal level. In his opinion, this question is somewhat settled. This was given to the States.

Many of the young men I spoke to, like Coby, cared about abortion but also felt it wasn't their problem, even those, like Alex Georges, 19, of Pennsylvania, who were considering voting for Harris. Regarding abortion, men obviously have a say. But it is women who have their bodies.

However, one issue that many men felt was important to them was the ability to express themselves freely without being ostracized for views that do not align with those of their peers. Coby says he feels this most on campus. Last week, Coby said, students and faculty expressed sadness over the election outcome. I wouldn't have the courage to raise my hand and then say, 'Hey, no, I'm happy with the outcome of the election,'” he said, adding, “It's very difficult for Republicans to speak out. I'm afraid of having a bad reputation with a teacher.

For students like Coby, this can lead to resentment. It's very isolating. I feel like there's a sense of moral superiority that happens. When it comes to people working in academia, they have this sense of superiority about who they vote for and what they value. And if you're against that, then they kind of look down on you.

As provocative as this may seem to many women, many of the young men I met over the last year told me they felt marginalized, particularly by the left. Joe Mitchell, 27, from Iowa, told me: “I think young men feel like they've been repressed to some extent.

Mitchell started an organization called Run GenZ, which recruits and trains young conservatives to run for public office across the country. He also, like many of his peers, voted for Trump.

