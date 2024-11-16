Trump wants to end woke education. He pledged to use federal money as leverage





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump's vision for education revolves around a single goal: ridding America's schools of woke sentiment and left-wing indoctrination.

The president-elect wants to ban classroom lessons on gender identity and structural racism. He wants to abolish diversity and inclusion offices. He wants to exclude transgender athletes from women's sports.

Throughout his campaign, the Republican presented the school as a political battleground to be reconquered by the left. Now that he's won the White House, he plans to use federal money as leverage to advance his vision for education across the country.

Trump's education plan pledges to cut funding to schools that defy him on a host of issues.

On his first day in office, Trump repeatedly said he would cut funding to any school promoting critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content about our children. On the campaign trail, Trump said he wouldn't give a dime to schools requiring vaccines or masks.

He has said this would be done through executive action, although some of his supporters say he lacks the authority to make such rapid and sweeping changes.

Trump's opponents say his view of American schools is distorted by politics and that the type of liberal indoctrination he rails against is fiction. They say his proposals will undermine public education and harm students who need school services the most.

This is non-factual information based on fear, and I would call it propaganda, said Wil Del Pilar, senior vice president of Education Trust, a research and advocacy organization. There is no evidence that students are taught to question their sexuality in schools. There is no evidence that our American education system is full of maniacs.

The Trump platform calls for massive funding preferences for states and schools that end teacher tenure, implement universal school choice programs and allow parents to elect school principals.

Perhaps his most ambitious promise is to completely shut down the U.S. Department of Education, a goal of conservative politicians for decades, claiming it has been infiltrated by radicals.

America's K-12 public schools derive about 14% of their revenue from the federal government, primarily from programs targeting low-income students and special education. The vast majority of school money comes from local taxes and state governments.

Colleges rely more on federal money, particularly grants and loans that the government provides to students to pay for tuition.

Trump's most powerful tool for putting school money on the line is his power to enforce civil rights. The Department of Education has the authority to cut federal funding to schools and colleges that fail to comply with civil rights laws.

The president can't immediately pull money from a large number of districts, but if he targets a few through civil rights investigations, others are likely to follow suit, said Bob Eitel, president of the conservative Liberty Defense Institute and education official during Trump's premiere. term. That authority could be used to go after schools and colleges with diversity and inclusion offices or those accused of anti-Semitism, Eitel said.

This is not a loss of funding from day one, Eitel said, referring to Trump's campaign promise. But ultimately the president will prevail on this issue, because I think there are real legal issues.

Trump also hinted at potential legislation to fulfill some of his promises, including fining universities for diversity initiatives.

To get colleges to shut down diversity programs that Trump says constitute discrimination, he said he would propose a measure to fine them the full amount of their endowment.

His platform also calls for a new free online university called American Academy, which would be funded by taxing, fining, and suing the excessively large endowments of private universities.

During his first term, Trump sometimes threatened to cut funding to schools that challenged him, including those that were slow to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic and colleges he accused of restricting free speech.

Most of the threats came to nothing, although he managed to convince Congress to add a tax on wealthy college endowments and his Department of Education made sweeping changes to rules regarding sexual assault on campus.

Universities are hoping their relationship with the administration won't be as antagonistic as Trump's rhetoric suggests.

Education has been an easy target on the campaign trail, said Peter McDonough, general counsel for the American Council on Education, an association of college presidents. But a partnership between higher education and administration will be better for the country than an attack on education.

Trump's threats of harsh sanctions appear to contradict another of his education pillars, getting the federal government out of schools. By closing the Department of Education, Trump said he would return all education work and needs back to the states.

We are going to end education in Washington, D.C., Trump said on his website last year. In his program, he pledged to ensure that schools are free from political interference.

Rather than letting states and schools decide where they stand on polarizing issues, Trump is proposing blanket bans that fit his vision.

Taking a neutral stance and letting states decide would not fulfill Trump's campaign promises, said Max Eden, a senior fellow at AEI, a conservative think tank. For example, Trump plans to reverse directives from President Joe Biden's administration that extended Title IX protections to LGBTQ+ students. And Trump would go further, promising a national ban on transgender women in women's sports.

Trump has worked to keep boys away from women's sports. He didn't want to let boys play girls' sports in blue states if they wanted to, Eden said.

Trump also wants a say in school curriculum, pledging to fight for patriotic education. He promised to reinstate his 1776 Commission, which he created in 2021 to promote patriotic education. The panel produced a report that called progressivism a challenge to American principles alongside fascism.

In addition to this effort, Trump is proposing a new certification body to certify teachers who adhere to patriotic values.

Few of his biggest education goals can be achieved quickly, and many of them would require further action by Congress or federal processes that typically take months.

More immediately, he plans to rescind executive orders issued by Biden, including one promoting racial equity in the federal government. He also expects to work quickly to revoke or rewrite Biden's Title IX rules, although finalizing those changes would require a longer rulemaking process.

Trump has not detailed his plans for student loans, although he has called Biden's forgiveness proposals illegal and unfair.

Most of Biden's signature education initiatives have been put on hold by the courts due to legal challenges, including a proposal for widespread loan forgiveness and a more generous loan repayment plan. These plans could be revoked or rewritten once Trump takes office.

___

Associated Press education coverage receives financial support from several private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbtx.com/2024/11/15/trump-wants-end-wokeness-education-he-has-vowed-use-federal-money-leverage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos