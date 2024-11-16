Donald Trump criticizes Elon Musk's constant presence in his first post-victory speech: I can't get him out of here





Donald Trump made a backhanded joke about Elon Musk's constant presence at a black-tie event at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate his election victory.

In his first major speech since winning the White House last week, Trump addressed the America First Policy Institute gala in Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday evening and joked that the tech billionaire liked this place.

Elon, what a job, what a job he is doing, Trump said, full of praise. He's great, he's a really good guy. You know, he loves this place. I can't get him out of here.

Elon Musk attends the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago (Getty Images)

Musk, who was given a role in assessing government effectiveness for Trump, took the stage shortly after the president-elect's arrival.

As President Trump said, what we need is common sense, Musk told attendees. “It's not going to be like before. It's going to be a revolution.”

Reports say Musk spent “nearly every day” with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He even joined Trump's golf game with his granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai. The billionaire also participated in calls with world leaders, including discussions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Musk spoke at the America First Policy Institute gala, telling attendees “this is going to be a revolution” (AP)

Musk was also a constant presence on the campaign trail. The billionaire founded the pro-Trump America PAC and even launched a daily lottery last month that awarded $1 million to people signing a petition in support of First and Second Amendment rights.

Trump made almost the exact same joke at a meeting of House Republicans on Wednesday: “Elon is not going home. I can't get rid of him, at least until I love him.

Veteran technology journalist Kara Swisher told CNN on Sunday morning that Trump insiders were confused and unnerved by the extent of Musk's influence.

Musk given role in assessing government effectiveness under new government (REUTERS)

“He definitely inserts himself all the time; that's his style. That's why he suddenly appears like a guest who doesn't want to leave,” she said.

Trump tapped Musk, alongside former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the new Department of Government Effectiveness.

The new agency, which will operate outside of government, will advise on cutting federal departments and advise which staff should be made redundant if it believes it is massive waste.

Trump promised that Musk and Ramaswamy would lead the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies.

