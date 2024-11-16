Hamas says it is 'ready for ceasefire' as Israel continues its campaign in Gaza





Palestinians inspect the damage to a school housing displaced people after it was hit by an Israeli strike, in Gaza City, November 14, 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

A senior Hamas official said on Friday (November 15, 2024) that the group was “ready for a ceasefire” in Gaza, urging US President-elect Donald Trump to “put pressure” on Israel as it continues to pound the Palestinian territory.

It comes almost a week after Qatar, which hosts much of the Palestinian group's political office, announced it was suspending its role as mediator in the war and urged all sides to show “seriousness” .

Read also | Israeli war methods consistent with genocide: UN committee

“Hamas is ready to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if a ceasefire proposal is presented and provided that it is respected” by Israel, Bassem Naim told AFP , member of the Hamas political bureau based in Doha.

“We call on the US administration and Mr. Trump to pressure the Israeli government to end the aggression.”

Qatar announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role as mediator in indirect negotiations for a ceasefire and a deal to release hostages in the more than year-old Gaza war. .

“Qatar will resume these efforts… when the parties demonstrate their willingness and seriousness,” Doha Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement.

Friday's announcement from Hamas comes as Israel continues to strike Gaza, with residents of the central town of Deir el-Balah searching through the rubble of their destroyed homes after nighttime strikes.

“I woke up at 2:30 a.m. to the bombing and I was surprised by the rubble and glass falling on me and my children,” said Mohamed Baraka, one of the residents, adding that the strike “has left three martyrs and 15 injured. .

“End this war… because there are innocent people losing defenseless children who have nothing to do with this,” he said.

Hostage video

The war broke out with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,206 dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's campaign of retaliation has killed 43,764 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-controlled territory's Health Ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Militants also kidnapped 251 hostages during the attack, 97 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 who the Israeli military says are dead.

Earlier Friday, the Hamas-allied militant group Islamic Jihad released a new clip of Israeli hostage Sasha Trupanov, after releasing an initial video earlier this week.

Trupanov, 29, has dual Russian-Israeli citizenship and was kidnapped with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, in Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Gaza border.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for the release of Trupanov and another hostage, Maxim Herkin, in comments made before the latest clip was broadcast.

Fears grew over the fate of the hostages after Qatar announced its withdrawal from mediation talks – the latest blow to a protracted negotiation process that has hit repeated deadlocks.

Lebanon strikes

Israel on Friday also continued to strike Lebanon, where it intensified its air offensive in September and later sent ground troops after a year of low-intensity cross-border exchanges with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

A building in the southern suburbs of Beirut collapsed in a gigantic cloud of smoke and dust, noted an AFP photographer, while two strikes attributed to Israel hit the Hezbollah stronghold.

A series of images from the strike show a falling projectile hitting the lower floors of the building, which burst into a huge fireball, causing the structure to collapse.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported an “intensive raid carried out by Israeli enemy planes” in the Ghobeiri region, south of Beirut.

The raid was preceded by two missile strikes on the same target by an Israeli drone.

The strikes followed a call from the Israeli army to evacuate the area. The evacuation call posted on X by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee asked residents to leave, warning of imminent strikes.

“All residents of the southern suburbs, especially … the Ghobeiri region, you are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah,” Adraee said in an Arabic message on X.

“For your safety and that of your family members, you must immediately evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them.”

Later in the morning, a second strike hit the Bourj al-Barajneh neighborhood in the southern suburbs, an AFP journalist reported.

ANI said two missiles were fired by an “enemy aircraft”.

Lebanese authorities say more than 3,380 people have been killed since October last year, when Hezbollah and Israel began exchanging fire.

