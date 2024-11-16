Labor plan to end illegal immigration isn't working European Conservatives





Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer is wrong to suggest that the arrest of a suspected major supplier of small boat equipment used in illegal Channel crossings shows that our approach to taking down criminal gangs is already having an impact. Good news that a man suspected of being a major supplier of small boat equipment has been arrested. I want to thank @NCA_UK and their Dutch and Belgian counterparts for their work in this investigation. Our approach to eliminating criminal gangs is already having an impact. pic.twitter.com/54OkF7mIJY -Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 14, 2024 While almost 20,000 migrants have undertaken the perilous journey since Starmer took office just four months ago, SDP leader William Clouston rejected the one-off arrest is a trivial matter compared to the colossal incentives Starmers Labor offers to illegal immigrants, including the British Social Wage and Lifetime Welfare Scheme. Indeed, reports suggest that for every £1 spent by the UK state on immigration control, it spends £9 (11.78) on supporting and welcoming asylum seekers. Dominic Cummings, who was chief advisor to former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, went further: describing Starmer as a clown for claiming that arresting an irrelevant intermediary would make a difference while the government [also] provide private medical care to illegal immigrants. Clown PM.

The cops arrested an irrelevant intermediary.

Meanwhile, the government is handing out private medical care to illegal immigrants coming off boats as the NHS collapses.

Clown https://t.co/8TGS4TGTab -Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) November 14, 2024 Additionally, political scientist Matthew Goodwin said he would happily bet anyone in Westminster that this people smuggler will be replaced by another smuggler within a few days, given the amount of money which literally runs into thousands of pounds. per migrantinvolved in the business. Goodwin added that we were playing Whac-A-Mole and calling it government policy. The 44-year-old Turkish suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Amsterdam following a joint investigation by the Dutch and Belgian authorities and by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency. The equipment, including boats and engines it is accused of supplying, is believed to have been involved in transporting thousands of people to the UK in recent years. He faces human trafficking charges and is expected to be extradited to Belgium. Almost 150,000 Migrants have entered Britain illegally over the past six years, a period during which much has been said but very little has been done to ensure control.

