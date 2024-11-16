The deputy of the opposition Waves Abacus to the Minister of Turkish finance to protest against inflation





English wall Parliamentary review of the budget of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Turkey has started in the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee. At the start of the meeting, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Tahsin Ocaklı greeted Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek with an abacus, saying, “Apparently, the National Statistical Institute TÜİK doesn't know how to calculate. Let's give them an abacus to teach them. CHP MP Veli Ağbaba also criticized şimşek, saying, “We are first in Europe in food inflation, congratulations. Thanks to you, we are first in many areas, first in interest rates, first in inflation. Before moving to rational economics, inflation was 38%, now it is 48%. Congratulations.” Şimşek said reducing inflationary stickiness would take time, adding: “In October, inflation expectations for the next 12 months reached their lowest level in two and a half years, indicating positive progress. » The minister said they expected an economic recovery relating to the second half. He stressed the importance of maintaining budgetary discipline to support disinflation and reducing the current account deficit. The video screening sparked objections from members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the room. In response, Ağbaba said: “Don’t tell me anything. If your boss hears you criticize yourself, he will destroy you. The Commission president said the presentation of videos did not comply with parliamentary procedure. Ağbaba replied: “You cannot restrict the freedom of expression of an MP. We will not accept it.

