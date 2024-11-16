“Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”





BBC The i Weekend writes that people should expect a 280% rise in household bills, representing a “further blow to the cost of living”. It says council tax, energy bills, water, broadband and train travel will add 278% to the costs of a typical household next year. The newspaper also warns that inflation is expected to rise on Wednesday. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in the Daily Mail to warn of the scourge of the 'thought police' in the UK under Sir Keir Starmer, comparing it to 'the Soviet Union at its worst' “. It comes amid a row over non-criminal hate incidents thrust into the spotlight after columnist Allison Pearson revealed police knocked on her door following a tweet a year ago. Elsewhere, Davina McCall is pictured as the newspaper reports the presenter has been discharged from surgery after undergoing an operation to remove a brain tumor. The new Conservative leader is pictured on the front page of the Daily Telegraph, as Kemi Badenoch calls for hate crime laws to be reviewed to protect free speech. She told the newspaper it was “absolutely wrong” for police to go to a journalist's home because of an opinion he expressed. “Say a prayer for me,” headlines the Daily Mirror, referring to Davina McCall’s request before undergoing surgery. The 57-year-old's brain tumor was benign, but the cyst was removed over fears it could cause problems if it grew. The star's partner said after the operation: “Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook.” The Sun also headlines McCall's “emotional appeals to fans” to pray for her as she embarks on her operation. It is written that the mother of three underwent a six-hour operation after being diagnosed by chance. Meanwhile, Rebecca Vardy is pictured revealing she will share her thoughts on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in a column for the newspaper. This year's show features his nemesis in the Wagatha Christie libel trial, Coleen Rooney. The Times reports that a senior economic adviser to Donald Trump has urged the UK to align with the US on trade rather than strengthen ties with the EU. Stephen Moore, who is helping the president-elect prepare his government, said the United States would be “less interested” in a free trade deal with the United Kingdom if the latter aligned itself more with the EU. The newspaper also highlights an interview with Cora Corre, granddaughter of the late Vivienne Westwood, who details her decision to leave her position within the fashion designer's brand. The Guardian says junk food addiction costs the UK $268 billion a year, according to the first-ever study on the subject. The Food Farming and Countryside Commission report warns the cost is becoming unaffordable. The newspaper notes that this figure exceeds the budget of the entire NHS. The FT Weekend reports that two of Elon Musk's private companies are poised to fetch multibillion-dollar valuations as “investors rush to back” the business interests of the world's richest man. The FT reports that artificial intelligence startup xAI has raised $5 billion and a planned share sale for rocket maker Space X could value it at more than $250 billion. The newspaper shows Musk smiling alongside Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, following his support of the president-elect.

