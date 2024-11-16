PPI boss calls Prabowo, Jokowi and Anies key figures in Jakarta regional elections





Jakarta – There was recently a meeting between the Jakarta Governor's Office Ridwan Kamil met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President Prabowo Subianto until Pramono Anung met with Anies Baswedan. The Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) considers Prabowo, Jokowi and Anies as the key figures with the strongest support in the Jakarta legislative elections. “There are 3 keys to strong support for Jakarta, Prabowo, Anies and Jokowi. But what is strong is the support of Prabowo and Anies,” PPI director Adi Prayitno told reporters on Friday ( 15/11/2024). “Jokowi's political imprint in Jakarta is still strong, although it is not as strong as before when he was president,” he added. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Nevertheless, Adi believes that these key figures remain important. Because all three have a loyal fan base. “In a system of direct election of governors, the support of key figures remains important. Because these figures have a base and loyal supporters,” he said. Meanwhile, Adi believes that Jokowi's support for Ridwan Kamil is no longer an open secret. He believes that Jokowi's supporters have actually decided to win over Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. “It is no longer a secret that Jokowi supports RK. This moment confirms that Ridwan Kamil is definitely supported by Jokowi. Even if we cut him one by one, Jokowi's political machine really works for RK,” he said. Jokowi's video 'I am Ridwan Kamil' Previously, a video of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) saying “My name is Ridwan Kamil” went viral on social media. Ridwan Kamil opened up about the video. In the video viewed detikcomFriday (11/15), Jokowi accompanied by someone sat at a table with a plate and fruit on it. “My name is Ridwan Kamil,” Jokowi said. Jokowi's statement was met with cries of “victory” from several people who were not visible in the video. Someone sitting next to Jokowi then called Jokowi's statement a clear message to win over RK. “We, the interfaith community and the overseas community in Jakarta, are convinced that we have won Ridwan Kamil,” said the man next to Jokowi. In response to this, RK said that this statement could be interpreted as Jokowi's certainty to support himself to become the number 1 person in DKI Jakarta. “I also received (the video), I think it is confirmed, it looks like it and the sentence means that Pak Jokowi really supports me,” RK told reporters at Vihara Dharma Bakti, West Jakarta , Friday (11/15). Read more on the next page..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/pilkada/d-7641175/bos-ppi-sebut-prabowo-jokowi-dan-anies-tokoh-kunci-di-pilkada-jakarta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos