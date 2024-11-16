Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends





TEMPO.CO, Semarang – It is reported that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, will participate in the campaign of the candidate couple (paslon) for the post of Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java (Central Java), Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, in a number of areas in Central Java.

Based on the written information shared by the Luthfi-Yasin team, the two will visit to increase the electability of the number two candidate pair in the regional or Central Java Pilkada elections.

A number of areas that Jokowi will visit include Banyumas, West Pantura and East Pantura. Jokowi's presence is seen as further boosting the Central Java regional elections.

“Citizen participation must therefore be optimal because this governor election is a popular party,” Jokowi said as quoted in a press release issued by the Luthfi-Yasin team on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Jokowi supports Luthfi due to his close relationship with the former Central Java Regional Police Chief (Kapolda). “At that time I was mayor, Mas Luthfi, police chief. We knew each other because we were old friends,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taj Yasin is the son of the principal of Al-Anwar Rembang Islamic Boarding School, Maimoen Zubair.

“Many times I was invited by Gus Yasin's father. With the late Mbah Moen, I felt like his own child,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jokowi left Solo City for Banyumas Regency to attend the Luthfi-Yasin campaign. Luthfi also left Semarang city for the same area as Jokowi.

The two met during Friday prayers at Baiturrohman Mosque, Prupuk Village, Margasari District, Tegal Regency, Friday, November 15, 2024. Jokowi arrived later, followed by Luthfi. They pray in the front row.

Jokowi distributed T-shirts to residents before leaving the mosque. They then continued their journey towards Banyumas.

On Friday evening, November 15, 2024, Jokowi and Luthfi visited Rita Super Mall. They both had a drink at one of the cafes in the mall.

Central Java General Election Commission (KPU) Chairman Handi Tri Ujiono said Jokowi was allowed to participate in the campaign after resigning from his presidential post.

“He is not a state administrator, nor a state civil servant. So the arrangement is good,” he said.

The 2024 Central Java regional election will feature two pairs of candidates, namely Luthfi-Yasin who is supported by Nasdem Party, PKS (Prosperous Justice Party), PAN (National Mandate Party), PKB ( National Awakening Party), Golkar, Gerindra, PPP (United Development Party), Democrat and PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party).

Next, candidate number 1 Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi is supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

