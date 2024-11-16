Triumph over tragedy: a cautionary tale about politics

There may be a political theory here, a new rule that the number of books written quickly about a particular political period is inversely proportional to the quality of governance during that period. Of course, over a longer period of time, this rule might not hold. The Attlee or Thatcher governments clearly deserved in-depth political study.

However, the years from the UK's Brexit referendum in 2016 to this summer's general election were the most politically turbulent in modern times and quickly generated many volumes suggesting that this era was probably inauspicious for all the wrong reasons.

In addition to the enormous constitutional upheaval caused by Brexit, the country has seen five prime ministers, only one of whom was elected before taking office, has been plagued by gridlock and scandals that have undermined the nation's institutions , and all this on top of a global pandemic and a war in Europe.

The Brexit years, and more specifically the Conservative government from Boris Johnson to Rishi Sunak, are certainly worth volumes, if only to understand how one of the most successful political parties in the West succumbed to factionalism, internal hatred and policies that seem totally opposed. with its fundamental values, before collapsing in the heaviest defeat in its history.

Tim Shipman and Anthony Seldon, two of the best observers of modern politics, have recounted this sad chapter in different ways, but their respective books Out And Closes at 10 ultimately telling the same story of a party, a country and a policy that has fundamentally gone astray.

Despite the quality of these two newcomers, reading them gives us the feeling of revisiting an abusive relationship or reliving a particularly miserable political period.

In four volumes, Shipman, the Sunday Times' chief political commentator, delves deeper into the saga of Brexit in the last election. The last and final volume, Out (in continuation of Total war, To fall And No way out) spans from 2019 to 2024 and describes the conservatives' descent from the euphoria of total electoral victory to the depths of obliteration.

Shipman puts you in the room in enormous detail, with all the horror, swearing and macho crudeness, although regular readers of his journalism will find the stories largely familiar.

The Brexit years were characterized by a staggering level of leaks, itself the cause of significant instability. I remember one afternoon in 2018, in the Commons press gallery, seeing a minister's aide walking down the corridor to show a secret document to all the media, while the cabinet was still gathered to examine it. The ministers' texts arrived while the meetings were still in progress.

Shipman, in truth, has more details about the play than most would like. Out is a magnificent work but has a certain claustrophobia as it is based in the bunker, although as the government deteriorates it is a useful metaphor for how the regimes of Johnson, Liz Truss and Sunak operated .

But even if this volume is a bit aimed at completionists, it is nevertheless fast-paced and full of delicious details. The passages detailing how Johnson's former chief strategist, Dominic Cummings, plotted his revenge by leaking what became the Partygate scandal of lockdown violations are nevertheless enjoyable because they are well-trodden paths. The account of Johnson's efforts to prevent his colleagues from hearing unhelpful advice from his attorney general before Parliament was illegally prorogued in 2019 was fascinating. Likewise, it's hard not to laugh at his account of the late queen's remark to a courtier after Johnson's resignation: Well, at least I won't let that idiot have my funeral now.

The only regret is that when Shipman looks up, often to summarize a leader's tenure, his analysis is precise and full of insight. I would have traded some oath assistant anecdotes for a deeper look at the horizon. But for those looking for a moment-to-moment insider story, this won't be out of date. Whether you supported Brexit or not, the Shipmans quartet shed light on one of the most extraordinary, if depressing, periods in British politics.

With the curious exception of Roland Rudd, a public relations mogul and former leader of the second referendum campaign who must have seriously antagonized the author, Shipman views his leads with nuance and some sympathy. He does not shy away from criticism but tries to see things from their point of view.

He is perhaps more generous than many others to Johnson, finding in him a compelling figure who could so easily have been a far more effective prime minister, except that the elements that made him compelling were precisely the characteristics which ultimately made him insignificant. Shipman sees the seeds of greatness and therefore the deepest tragedy in how it all went wrong. Reflecting on Johnson's false claims about the lockdown party scandal that essentially brought him down even though the coup de grace was triggered by a separate incident, Shipman dryly notes that the main reason for this was that Johnson thought he was would get from it, as he always had. another transgression.

It may be that a period in opposition will help refine and clarify conservative values ​​or that the party may yet turn more inward.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has been an unprecedented peacetime crisis and one that has derailed Johnson's government. But as Shipman notes, the seeds of his destruction were also still present and in the struggle for supremacy, his dark angels won.

In Closes at 10Anthony Seldon had a different task. The historian has chronicled every prime minister since Tony Blair, but she was left wondering whether Truss lasted long enough for her own volume. There is little left to say about his time during the 49 days and Seldon offers few new facts.

But the book surprises, thanks to a clever device which makes it more of a manual for its successors. Having previously listed 10 rules for success as prime minister, Seldon admits he found it disappointing that Truss appeared to have followed much of his advice.

The book then offers 10 chapters each corresponding to one of her rules: securing the citadel and finding your authentic voice being two examples explaining how she got it wrong, before concluding unsurprisingly that she didn't follow well enough his advice. But it is a lively, brief and analytical account of a catastrophe.

What emerges from both books, however, is the clear impression of a Conservative Party which has left its philosophical moorings, which believed that Brexit could guarantee a future of free markets and free trade, only to discover that this future was assured thanks to the votes of those who wanted the opposite. It is a party that has lost its economic model and now relies on ideology rather than the pragmatism on which it once built its success. This was a time when the Greshams Act was coming to conservatives; when bad politicians drove out good ones.

The Conservatives are nothing more than an ocean-going ship that concludes that its sailors no longer need to worry about the state of the sea, as long as everyone on the quarterdeck is happy. It may be that a period of opposition to a Labor government will help refine and clarify Conservative values ​​or that the party will become more inward-looking.

If reading the latest series of books is very painful, it is because it was a difficult time for those who care about politics. I remember sitting in the gallery above the House of Commons one evening when Theresa May's latest Brexit plan had been rejected and feeling a sudden sadness. Not because of the result, which was expected, but in view of this parliament and the entire body politic which were not functioning. It was undoubtedly the most exciting period in modern politics, but perhaps it's time to close the book for a while.

Out: How Brexit happened and the Conservatives were defeated by Tim Shipman William Collins 30, 944 pages

Truss at 10: how not to be Prime Minister by Anthony Seldon Atlantic Books 22, 384 pages

Robert Shrimsley is the FT UK's chief political commentator

