Pakistani court rejects bid for acquittal of former PM Imran Khan and his wife in corruption case





ISLAMABAD (AP) A Pakistani court on Thursday rejected the request for acquittal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been held in prison for more than a year in a corruption case, a defense lawyer said.

The court order was a further blow to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, accused of withholding and selling state gifts in violation of government rules when he was in power.

The couple will be formally charged in the case on November 18 during the next court hearing. Khan and Bibi have denied the accusations, saying they were not involved in any wrongdoing.

Naeem Panjutha, lawyer for Khan, who remains a popular opposition figure, confirmed that the court had rejected the request for acquittal of the former prime minister and his wife. He gave no further details.

Under Pakistani laws, government officials and politicians are allowed to keep gifts given to them by foreign dignitaries, but they must properly declare the market value of those gifts and declare all money they have earned after their sale. The couple is accused of purchasing state gifts, including discounted wristwatches and jewelry, when Khan was in power.

Authorities have registered several cases against Khan since 2022, when he was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence in parliament. The former leader was convicted of corruption, illegal marriage and revealing national secrets, and was sentenced to terms ranging from three to 14 years to be served concurrently under Pakistani law.

His convictions were later overturned or stayed on appeal, but he was unable to be released due to other cases pending against him.

The associated press

