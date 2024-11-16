Luthfi-Yasin campaign in Purwokerto, Jokowi distributes T-shirts containing his achievements when he was president





TEMPO.CO, Banyumas – Seventh President Joko Widodo was also present at the Ahmad Lutfi-Taj Yasin campaign in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Saturday, November 16, 2024. Jokowi, Luthfi and Yasin launched the campaign from the Aston Hotel.

They walked first. The three then took an open-cab jeep to Bobosan Field. Standing, they greeted residents and distributed T-shirts.

They distribute two types of t-shirts. First, a white T-shirt with a silhouette of Ahmad Luthfi's photo on it. Next, the second black T-shirt represents Jokowi's achievements during his two presidential terms.

T-shirts were handed out from the roof of the car. They threw T-shirts at the crowd of residents on the side of the road.

Jokowi supports Luthfi due to his close relationship with the former Central Java regional police chief. “At that time I was mayor, Mas Luthfi, police chief. We were close because we were old friends,” Jokowi said, as quoted in a written broadcast shared by the Luthfi-Yasin team.

Meanwhile, Yasin is the son of Al-Anwar Rembang Islamic Boarding School principal Maimoen Zubair. “Many times I was invited by Gus Yasin's father. With the late Mbah Moen, I felt like his own child,” he said.

Central Java General Election Commission Chairman Handi Tri Ujiono said Jokowi was invited to join the campaign after leaving the presidency. “He is not a state administrator, nor a state official. So the rules are good,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/kampanye-luthfi-yasin-di-purwokerto-jokowi-bagikan-kaus-berisi-capaiannya-saat-jadi-presiden-1169038 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos