Celebration of the 41st anniversary of Turkish Cyprus – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Dilsad Senol hosted a reception on Friday evening to mark the 41st anniversary of the republic and reflected on its journey towards freedom, sovereignty and self-determination. Established in 1983, the TRNC has remained committed to preserving peace and stability on the island, supported by Turkey, Dilsad Senol said, expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its unwavering support. Members of the diplomatic corps, senators, parliamentarians and friends of the embassy congratulated Ambassador Dilsad Senol for the notable progress made by his country in democracy, economy, education and tourism, becoming thus a major player in the Eastern Mediterranean. As a member of organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, the TRNC continued to assert its presence on the international stage, the envoy said. Participants were informed that the unresolved Cyprus issue cast a shadow over these achievements. Decades of United Nations-brokered negotiations for a bizonal, bicommunal federation have failed, largely because of the reluctance of the Greek Cypriot parties to share power and resources. This impasse, compounded by international isolations imposed on Turkish Cypriots, has perpetuated inequality and frustration, said Dilsad Senol. The Greek Cypriot administration continues to obstruct our international engagement in sports, education and humanitarian work, while promoting anti-Turkish sentiments, she said, adding that recent provocations , including military installations in the buffer zone and airspace violations, further complicated prospects for peace. In response, the TRNC presented a new vision for resolving the Cyprus issue, emphasizing the recognition of two sovereign states. This approach aligns with calls from Turkey, whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community at the 79th UN General Assembly to recognize the sovereignty of the TRNC and end unjust isolations. As Turkish Cypriots celebrate Republic Day, they reiterate their call for justice. It is time for the world to recognize the reality of two states on the island and lift the inhumane isolations against the Turkish Cypriot people, Ambassador Senol said, expressing gratitude to Turkey and Pakistan for their unwavering support. This anniversary not only served as a reminder of past struggles, but also as a platform to highlight the determination of the Turkish Cypriot people to ensure a future based on equality and recognition. Published in Dawn, November 16, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1872625/41st-anniversary-of-turkish-cyprus-celebrated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos