the life of Eden's wife

Over the past few weeks, it has sometimes felt like the Suez Canal is passing through my living room. Clarissa Eden, the wife of Anthony Eden, the Prime Minister, spoke these words to the Gateshead Conservative Association on 20 November 1956. This was a fortnight after the British and French had been forced to agree to a ignominious ceasefire in Egypt, only on the 24th. hours after their ill-conceived and deceptive invasion to retake the Suez Canal from President Nasser, to which her husband had given the green light.

These words would end up embarrassing him in the following years, writes Hugo Vickers in his affectionate, crisp and chatty biography, about the choice of the expression salon. We imagine an uncomfortable mixing like members of the Gateshead public tried to imagine the Suez Canal passing through their living room, parlor, front room or drawing room. Clarissa Eden had a soft spot for the correct word for this piece. When Cate Haste was trying to write Clarissa's memoir decades later, Clarissa politely wrote to her, “I have trouble with the word salon.”

Three days after giving that 1956 speech, she and Eden sailed to Jamaica for three weeks to stay at Ian Fleming's home, Goldeneye. Lady Eden, a reporter shouted as they boarded the plane, do you think the Suez Canal will pass through your living room in Jamaica? Well, I hope not, Clarissa replied, and they flew away.

Some said, and still say, that Eden should have resigned immediately, rather than waiting until January 1957. But Clarissa, fierce guardian of her flame, always insisted that her husband had been seriously ill from overwork and tension and that he would have died. here and there if she hadn't taken him to a tropical place to rest. She hoped that this trip would mark a turning point in his health, and she knew that he wanted to see the Suez episode through to the end. He fought in poor health for another 20 years and died at the age of 79 in 1977.

People were terribly rude to them. Randolph Churchill joked: Not even Hitler wintered in Jamaica. Nikita Khrushchev made a Russian joke: Eden fell ill. A doctor was called. The diagnosis after examination was inflammation of the canal. Some were scathing about Clarissa's role in the crisis. Cynthia Jebb, the wife of the British ambassador in Paris, said (before the invasion): “She calls Anthony at the last moment, tells him not to weaken and interferes with everything that has been agreed.” How dangerous this all seems!

Privately, Clarissa believed that her bête noire Harold Macmillan had misled Eden about the likelihood of American support for the invasion, knowing that it would not happen and that as a result Eden would fall and Macmillan would become Prime Minister in his place. This is exactly what happened.

Vickers places these tense months of the Suez Crisis in the perspective of Clarissa's very joyful 101-year-old life. Vickers and Clarissa were friends from the 1980s until her death in 2021, so this is not an unbiased biography. There is a photo of him giving her a cake for her 100th birthday in June 2020, and he mentions several times that his grandfather Cecil Vickers and aunt Joan knew the family well.

The Edens on their wedding day, in front of No. 10 with her uncle, Winston Churchill MIRRORPIX/GETTY IMAGES

Born in 1920, Clarissa was the third child of Winston Churchill's brother, Jack, and his wife, Gwendoline (Goonie), except that in reality, her biological father was probably Harold Bluey Baker, a former Liberal MP, of whom Clarissa is remained close all his life. life. Her early years epitomize the floating existence of young, undereducated but quick-witted, upper-class women who were so accustomed to lunching, dining, and going to parties that if and when they landed a job, they couldn't hold it. for a long time.

After being bored to death at her boarding school, Downham, and after being bored by the London season, and finding her father (Jack) boring, Clarissa finally found a job, at the age of 20 in 1940, at Chatham House, as an office assistant, but found it a sad waste of time and gave up. Then she got a war job in the Foreign Office's encryption department and lived in a cut-rate room on the fourth floor of the Dorchester, which made her feel disintegrated and miserable.

Early twenties COURTESY OF HUGO VICKERS

Looking back, we see that she was waiting to meet and marry Eden. She first met him when she was 16. AE in a green suit Great political speech. O save us if England is ever in Mr. Eden's hands, she noted in her diary. However, the secret love of his life for nine years was Raimund von Hoffmannsthal, a civilized and cultured Viennese married man. Her friend James Pope-Hennessy did not approve of her finding herself in a mundane, unattractive and clandestine situation. On the other hand, her friend Duff Cooper (a seasoned adulterer) wrote to her, when she feared that von Hoffmannsthal's wife had found out: “What a bore this whole thing is! It's almost enough to make one almost give up illicit love, but not quite.

It's so boring! She ended the relationship when she accepted Eden's proposal during his second proposal. They married in 1952, she was 32, he was 55 but she was not in love with him at first. After the wedding she wrote to Duff Cooper, I am alarmed by his short temper and general indulgence, he is alarmed by my frankness, my kind of humor and my inability to flatter.

But they soon fell deeply in love, the main catalyst being Eden's serious illness due to a gallbladder problem, which required three operations, the third of which was in the United States. She later wrote how it broke down doors for the first time and made the marriage a real, intimate one, something he mentioned never having before. She dedicated her life to taking care of him and making things easier for him. He had previously been married to Beatrice Beckett, but the marriage did not survive the death of their son Simon in an RAF plane crash in Burma in 1945. He and Clarissa never had children. She had two miscarriages.

There were two difficult years when Eden, Churchill's designated successor, waited for the grand old man to leave old age, which Churchill kept putting off. Clarissa was caught between her impatient husband and her stubborn, stubborn uncle. As soon as Eden became prime minister in April 1955, their married life was swallowed up by Eden's overwork. Clarissa told Cherie Blair in a 2002 interview: “I've never seen anyone work like that from dawn to two in the morning. It was only after he resigned as Prime Minister that their life was absolutely wonderful. Then we were alone all the time. Free, finally free.

Eden photographed by Hugo Vickers in 1980 COURTESY OF HUGO VICKERS

I appreciated Clarissa's acerbic descriptions. From Balmoral: A charming suite of rooms, dressed in tartan chintz and urine-colored pitch pine, the bathroom wallpapered like a pebble house. (During this stay at Balmoral in 1955, she was surprised by the Queen's choice of after-dinner film: a French X-rated film about gang warfare with a very loud soundtrack and shots of women with their breasts exposed.) Flowers in Jamaica: violent- watch. She suddenly turned against things. They had a beautiful plantation house in Barbados after Eden retired, but by 1969 she was eager to sell it and hated it. I don't like it so much now that I've turned off all my senses and I don't care if the servants do everything wrong.

What a lost world this book captures. Good riddance to one part. Vickers quotes the Duke of Wellington telling Clarissa: “The trouble with the Order of the Garter these days is that it's full of marshals and people who wash their own dishes.” (It's clearly as bad as buying your own furniture.) As the wife of the new Prime Minister, Clarissa complained that the residents of a cottage on the Checkers estate were hanging out their laundry, which gave a bad impression. (For this she was ridiculed in Punch.) She later complained (from Barbados) that she had to sell their mansion in Wiltshire because there are four servants there who are now eating their heads. Vickers quotes gossip columnist Kenneth Roses succinctly summarizing Clarissa's role as Eden's wife: She brought to their marriage a Churchillian stamina and affection that never wavered, even in the darkest moments of her husband's political life. Like Lady Churchill and Mrs Gladstone, to name just two of the great ladies of Downing Street, she has her place in history.

