PTI workers will not respond to appeal from Imran Khan's wife or sisters: Marwat

Days after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a “do or die” protest in Islamabad, party chief Sher Afzal Marwat has cast doubt on the party's call for protest. PTI founder Imran Khan, saying party workers would only respond to the former prime minister's instructions, rather than those issued by his wife or sisters.

Expressing his views on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', the firebrand PTI lawmaker maintained that he wanted to play a role in the upcoming protest in Islamabad.

However, lamenting that he was not invited to a recent party meeting in Peshawar, the lawmaker claimed to have learned that discussions regarding him also took place at the said meeting.

Marwat's remarks come after Imran's sister Aleema Khan and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry revealed that the jailed prime minister had called for a November 24 protest in Islamabad, a move that several PTI leaders fear could it does not turn against them, according to party sources.

The former ruling party has for months been engaged in a political tug-of-war with the ruling coalition which it says came to power fraudulently and has staged protests in the federal capital on several occasions.

In September, lawyer Gohar Khan, president of the PTI, along with several party legislators were arrested for alleged violation of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024 in light of the public gathering of a left for the federal capital.

PTI supporters and activists shout slogans during a demonstration in Islamabad, October 4, 2024. AFP

Workers of the party founded by Imran again marched towards Islamabad in October, and the Islamabad police even raided the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) house, a situation further aggravated after the KP chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, remained “incommunicado”.

Stressing that the PTI founder had remained firm in his belief that dynastic politics was detrimental to democracy, Marwat highlighted the organizational challenges associated with the party's upcoming protests and remarked: “If a protest strategy is not finalized within two days, it might be difficult for us to organize a large-scale sit-in.”

He said people from KP would turn up at the protest in Islamabad, adding, “The question is how will we hold on to D-Chowk?”

Marwat's doubts come after PTI sources told The News that most senior party leaders, who were members of parliament or part of the KP government, had not supported Imran's call to organize a total demonstration.

Instead, they warn that it will cause more problems for the party. It is said first that the government would not authorize such a protest and could respond to it with state power, as has been done in the past.

There will be more arrests and more complaints filed against party leaders and workers.

The party, which has been grappling with a plethora of legal and political challenges for some time now, faced yet another controversy when reports emerged suggesting that Imran's wife Bushra had officially joined politics , had given instructions to the party leaders and had even called a meeting.

This information, however, has since been categorically denied by the party's lawyer, Chaudhry.

“She [Bushra] is not joining politics and will not do so in future,” the lawyer quoted the PTI founder as saying.

