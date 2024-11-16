Trump ignores FBI background checks for controversial cabinet picks report | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's transition team has bypassed standard background checks carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on some of its controversial cabinet nominees, it has been reported, minimizing the chances that they will be rejected for confirmation by the Senate based on past transgressions or conflicts of interest. .

Such background checks, a long-standing tradition for incoming presidential appointees, dating back decades to the start of the Cold War, have been outsourced to private investigators.

The revelation, first reported by CNN, came as shockwaves reverberated through Washington from at least three of Trump's proposed nominations, Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F Kennedy Jr, respectively prosecutor General, Director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Health.

The moves to eliminate the FBI appear to be in line with a pre-election memo written by his legal advisers and fit with Trump's lingering suspicions that the agency is part of what he considers, without evidence, to be an intelligence machine. Deep state within the federal government. the government was determined to undermine it.

The bureau's checks, based on conventions rather than legislation, aim to examine applicants' criminal histories, conflicts of interest or personal responsibilities that could disqualify an applicant from obtaining a security clearance.

Gaetz, appointed attorney general by Trump, faced a two-year Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations that was ultimately dropped without charges being filed. However, they led to a deeper investigation by the House Ethics Committee that was expected to produce a report this week before Gaetz effectively suspended publication by resigning.

Gabbard, the future director of national intelligence, has been accused of having ties to the Kremlin while expressing pro-Russian views, an allegation that could complicate her clearance to oversee sensitive national secrets.

And Kennedy, chosen Thursday as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, could be vulnerable given his open admission of his past drug addiction.

It was not revealed which appointees were spared the FBI's routine review.

Gaetz was explicit about his hostility toward the office in a social media post this week, hours before his appointment.

We should exert total pressure against this ARMED government that has turned against our people, he wrote. And if that means abolishing every three agencies, from the FBI to the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] I'm ready to go!

Lying on a background check application form can lead to criminal charges, while discovering evidence of a potential crime can lead to further investigation.

If candidates do not agree to a background check by the FBI or other government agency, reviews may still be conducted at the request of the Senate, although investigators may not be able to collect certain information without consent. people.

FBI background checks are essential for potential candidates to obtain the security clearance that allows them to receive classified briefings before officially taking office.

An attorney general is supposed to have a security clearance to do his job, which involves overseeing the vast U.S. federal law enforcement apparatus.

Trump could circumvent the vetting system by ordering his appointees to receive security clearance once he takes office on January 20, as he did with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has served in various positions at the White House during his first presidency.

A White House whistleblower revealed to Congress that Trump, during his first presidency, ordered security clearances to approximately 25 appointees whose access was blocked by security checks. background that revealed possible national security concerns.

Dan Meyer, a national security lawyer in Washington, told CNN that the Trump team was determined to upend the norms that have governed new administrations.

[They] I don't want the FBI to coordinate a standard; they want to hammer the standard, he said.

