Prabowo supports Ahmad Lutih-Taj Yasin, Jokowi: it's OK





Banyumas, Beritasatu.com – Indonesia's 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) considers it natural for President Prabowo Subianto to support candidates for governor and vice governor (cagub-cawagub) of Central Java (Jateng) number 2 Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin. Jokowi explained that Article 299 of Law Number 7 of 2017 on General Elections states that the president and vice president have the right to campaign. “Pak Prabowo is the general president of the Gerindra party. He is the one who recommends the candidates for the head of the regions. I think that if he campaigns, it is good, but there are rules of the game”, said he declared while attending Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin's campaign. in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Saturday (11/16/2024). Article 299 of Law Number 7 of 2017 Concerning General Elections (Pemilu) consists of three paragraphs. Paragraph (1), the president and vice president have the right to conduct campaigns. Paragraph (2), other state officials who have the status of members of political parties have the right to conduct campaigns. Paragraph (3), Other state agents who do not have the status of members of political parties may lead campaigns, if the person concerned is: a presidential or vice-presidential candidate, a member of a campaign team that has been registered with the KPU, a campaign organizer registered with the KPU. Jokowi stressed that his presence in the campaign for the number 2 pair (paslon) was a purely personal decision. “Sovereignty is in the hands of the people, it is the people who decide. I fell because I wanted to go down,” he declared. According to Jokowi, an important leader has a clear vision to bring change to the region he leads. “Leaders, both at the center and in the regions, must have a clear vision for their region and for their country,” he said. In this campaign, Jokowi, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin held a parade around the town of Purwokerto using a convertible car while greeting residents who filled the streets. Sometimes they also distribute t-shirts to residents. Since 07:00 WIB, thousands of residents from various areas in and around Banyumas filled Jalan Gatot Subroto to welcome the group. The parade started at Aston Hotel Purwokerto passing through Jalan Dokter Angka and Jalan Gatot Subroto until ending at Hetero Space Purwokerto. A number of cheap basic food bazaars are also available to residents, including at Simpang Omnia and Hetero Space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/bersatu-kawal-pilkada/2855169/prabowo-dukung-ahmad-lutih-taj-yasin-jokowi-sah-sah-saja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos