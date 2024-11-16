



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Scotland on Thursday to try to stem growing support for a new independence referendum, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the benefits of cohesion. Johnson told Scottish nationalists they should stop endless talk of another independence referendum, given the 2014 referendum was a once-in-a-generation event. “I don't think it's the right thing to endlessly discuss another independence referendum because the one in 2014 was a once-in-a-generation thing,” Johnson said during his visit to Scotland. “I don’t see the benefit of losing in meaningless constitutional disputes, especially since we recently had a referendum,” he said. “It was these people who kept talking about another referendum who said that in 2014 it was a once-in-a-generation thing. I would agree with what they said last time “, he added. The ties that bind England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland into a $3 trillion economy have been significantly shaken by Brexit and Johnson's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Polls show that a majority of Scots would now support ending the 314-year union between England and Scotland. Johnson, whose unpopularity has been highlighted in polls in Scotland, reiterated that now was not the time for another referendum on independence, which Scottish voters did not vote for in 2014. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who says she is considering holding such a referendum at the start of the Scottish Assembly's term to be elected in May, questioned whether Johnson's visit qualifies as 'essential' under new coronavirus rules. If Scotland became independent, the United Kingdom, already struggling with the economic consequences of Brexit and the pandemic, would lose around a third of its territory and almost a tenth of its population. In 2014, Scotland voted 55% against independence and 45% in favor of secession. But in the 2016 referendum, a majority of Scots also supported Britain remaining in the European Union, and Scottish nationalists say that would strengthen its fight for secession.

