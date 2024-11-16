View of Jokowi exchanging shirts with Luthfi-Taj Yasin using a jeep





Jakarta, VIVA – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), attended the election campaign of Central Java governor and deputy governor candidate couple Ahmad Lutfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen on Saturday at Bobosan Field, Purwokerto , Central Java. , November 1. 16 2024 year. There is also: Jokowi drinks coffee with Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmed Lutfi in Purwokerto, suddenly surrounded by residents asking for selfies. Jokowi is seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, while Lutfi and Yasin are wearing blue shirts. Three of them traveled in a white jeep and distributed t-shirts to the public. Meanwhile, the shirts worn by Jokowi, Lutfiy and Taj Yasin were black and white. It turned out that Ahmad Lutfi's silhouette is depicted on the white t-shirt, and Jokowi's achievements during his two terms (2014-2019 and 2019-2024) are depicted on the black t-shirt. There is also: Ridwan Kamil, who enjoys Jokowi's support, believes his ability to be elected will increase significantly The appearance of Jokowi, who exchanged shirts with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin The audience welcomed Jokowi, Lutfiy and Taj Yasin with great enthusiasm. In fact, neighbors also rushed to ask for T-shirts distributed from the jeep in which the three people were traveling. There is also: Rano Karno's joke responds to RK's one-on-one meeting with Jokowi: No dad, we are waiting for Pak Jokowi As previously reported, Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Lutfi openly admitted that he had the support of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, and President Prabowo Subianto in the Central Java regional elections of 2024. It engages in the development of Central Java with 11 commitments. Among other things, 8 programs for cheap food, free health care and education, as well as boarding schools, workers, MOBs, fishermen and farmers. “This is supported by popular leaders in the community, leaders who know and can solve the problems, that is, the ngopei and active leaders. Ngopei who supports us, the seventh president, President Joko Widodo, is providing the best service to the community. that’s enough,” Lutfiy said. Meanwhile, Ngelakoni means being able to solve society, being in the middle of society, always feeling people's pain. “By order of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, I live and act in Central Java,” he said. Next page “It has the support of popular leaders in the community, leaders who know and can solve the problems, that is, ongops, and active leaders. Ngope, who supports us, provides the best service to the community, as in the example of the seventh president, President Joko Widodo, that is enough,” said Lutfiy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naturahoy.com/2024/11/16/vista-de-jokowi-intercambiando-camisetas-con-luthfi-taj-yasin-usando-un-jeep/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos