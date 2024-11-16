Army rejects possibility of deal with Imran Khan (British newspaper)





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan pictured during an interview at his residence in Lahore, March 17, 2023. ReutersKhan says he would not rule out striking a deal with the establishment military. Senior military leaders say Khan has been pushing for talks for months. The PTI founder faces over 100 cases which he claims are fabricated.

LONDON: Pakistan's military has firmly ruled out negotiating or striking a deal with jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, British newspaper The Guardian reported, citing senior military sources .

The statement comes after the former prime minister expressed his willingness to engage in talks with military leaders from his prison cell.

According to the report, the newspaper had sent questions to Khan through its legal team and in its responses, the cricketer-turned-politician confirmed that he had not had any direct interaction with the army since his arrest and imprisonment in August of the previous year. .

However, he said he would not rule out striking a deal with the establishment, even though he had previously accused them of bringing down his government and being behind his incarceration.

Behind the scenes, senior military officials said that in recent months, Khan had pressed for talks with the military and offered unconditional talks as he sought a deal to secure his release.

However, senior military officials reportedly steadfastly refuse to enter into negotiations with Khan.

Khan faces legal proceedings against him and cannot expect any settlement from the army. Khan wants everyone to respect the rule of law, but he doesn't want the rule of law to be for himself, a military source said.

Regarding reaching a deal with the army, any engagement would be based on principles and in the interest of the people, and not on personal gains or compromises that undermine Pakistan's democratic values, Khan said to the newspaper.

He added that he would rather live the rest of my life in prison than compromise on my principles.

Khan now faces more than a hundred cases that he claims are fabricated. However, as his stay in prison drags on and the cases against him multiply, the former prime minister's rhetoric towards the current military establishment has taken on a more conciliatory tone.

The government has not yet confirmed whether it intends to try Khan in a military court, rather than a civilian one, on certain charges. He denies all accusations.

How can a civilian be tried by a military court, let alone a former prime minister? Khan said. It's ridiculous. The only reason to try a civilian before a military court is simply that no other court would convict me. The very idea is alarming.

