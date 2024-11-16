Pramono Anung has long wanted to stop being Jokowi's cabinet secretary, but Megawati forbade him to do so





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – DPP PDI-P Chairman Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok revealed that PDI-P politician Pramono Anung repeatedly wanted to resign from the post of Secretary of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet led by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo . However, this wish was rejected by the general president of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri. “Mas Pram has been asking the Menseskab (Cabinet Minister) to resign for a long time, but Ms. (Megawati) does not want to,” Ahok said on the show. Gas pole! Kompas.comFriday (11/15/2024). Ahok did not reveal when Pramono expressed his desire to resign from the position of Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Secretary. Also read: Two weeks before the election, Pramono Anung is confident of winning a round The governor of Jakarta for the period 2014-2017 also did not specify why Pramono wanted to resign, nor why Megawati had forbidden him to do so. However, Ahok briefly mentioned the issue between Megawati and Jokowi. “Mother said, 'My problem with Pak Jokowi is not to make you irresponsible, unless you are fired,'” he said. Meanwhile, Pramono finally resigned as Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Secretary on September 20, 2024, after being nominated as a Jakarta gubernatorial candidate in the 2024 regional elections. Ahok also thought it was impossible for Pramono to betray Megawati. According to him, a politician's character is tested when he is given a position or power. Pramono has accompanied Megawati for many years, from the position of deputy secretary general of the PDI-P to that of secretary general of the Bull Party. “For me, Mas Pram is tested, he is respect with Ms. (Megawati), but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t dare to chat with you because Ms. Mega is also an open person,” Ahok said. Ahok said Pramono was a figure Megawati had trusted for many years. “Political party dynamics are not easy, and you can trust her, Mother. “To me, if Mrs. Mega can trust someone and he doesn't betray her, at least her character has been put to the test,” Ahok said. Also read: Ahok is sure Pramono Anung could not have betrayed Megawati

Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2024/11/16/13303611/pramono-anung-sejak-lama-ingin-berhenti-jadi-seskab-jokowi-tapi-dilarang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos