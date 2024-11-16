Boris Johnson speaks to Trump for third time in three weeks during Bolton's visit to UK





Since Boris Johnson's election as Prime Minister following his Conservative leadership victory in July, President Trump has hailed the new Prime Minister as a political figure similar to himself. The new Prime Minister has declared his intention to leave the EU by October 31 with or without a deal, WHAT reports citing Sputniknews. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to US President Donald Trump on Monday for the third consecutive time in three weeks, as the stages of post-Brexit trade negotiations begin, according to Downing Street. A government official said this afternoon: “The Prime Minister spoke today with President Trump.” According to the statement, the Prime Minister and the President discussed foreign policy and trade, and the Prime Minister provided an update on the Brexit situation to Trump. The talks between the two leaders since Boris Johnson became prime minister come just before they meet formally for the first time as heads of state at the G7 in France later in August, where the two leaders should sit. awaiting formal talks. Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, is visiting London for two days to try to establish relations between the Trump administration and the new British government. According to the Daily Mail, the White House security chief said the president wants to see Brexit happen quickly so that the UK and US can begin to work out a UK-US trade deal. the United States. He told British government officials that Mr Trump “wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union” and agree to a trade deal that would “sweeten” the UK's exit from the EU. The security adviser told reporters that Mr Trump wanted to do a trade deal with the May government, but she “didn't want to do it. This government is doing it. We're very happy about it.” He is expected to meet UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday, as well as Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay, where he is likely to pressure Boris Johnson's senior ministers to adopt the American line on Huawei and Iran. He is also expected to speak with Sajid Javid, Johnson's new Chancellor of the Exchequer. This follows an earlier meeting last week in which Bolton met his UK trade secretary, Liz Truss, and foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, in Washington to discuss the same issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.apa.az/europe/boris-johnson-speaks-to-trump-for-3rd-time-in-three-weeks-amid-boltons-uk-visit-290462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos