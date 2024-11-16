Trump goes full MAGA as he picks allies and loyalists to fill his second administration





As he aims to shake up the nation's capital, President-elect Trump is turning to allies and supporters of his MAGA movement and America First agenda as he quickly prepares to assemble his second administration.

The former and future president is clearly emphasizing loyalty as he makes increasingly provocative choices for top cabinet posts.

And unlike eight years ago, when the first politician took control of the White House, he is not looking for establishment types or those who served in his first administration, but, in his mind, proved disloyal.

Case in point – The president-elect's announcement this week that he was nominating Attorney General Rep. Matt Gaetz, the controversial conservative Florida lawmaker who has been one of Trump's biggest defenders in Congress because he has repeatedly claimed repeatedly called the criminal investigations into Trump a “witch hunt.”

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE POTENTIALLY DAMAGING HOUSE GAETZ ETHICS REPORT?

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) arrives with President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As the House and Senate GOP conferences hold their leadership elections, President-elect Donald Trump is in Washington to meet with congressional Republicans and President Joe Biden at the White House. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

In making his announcement – ​​which sent shockwaves through the nation's capital – Trump noted that “Matt played a key role in defeating Russia, defeating Russia, the Russia hoax and exposing corruption and alarming and systemic government militarization.

Gaetz, following his nomination, resigned from Congress, ahead of a potentially damaging report from the House Ethics Committee into allegations of sexual misconduct that the lawmaker denied.

GAETZ FACES POTENTIAL SENATE GOP OPPOSITION TO HIS CONFIRMATION

On Wednesday afternoon, the president named his former rival in the presidential race – now a staunch supporter – Robert Kennedy Jr., as secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy endorsed Trump shortly after suspending his campaign, and has since returned to the campaign trail while touting his plans to “make America healthy” under a potential Trump presidency.

In making the announcement, Trump said, “I am pleased to announce the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies that have engaged in public health deception, misinformation, and misinformation,”

Trump turned to another loyalist — former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate turned MAGA rock star who this year became a Republican and one of the former president's top campaign surrogates – as a choice for director of national intelligence.

A day earlier, Trump named combat veteran, National Guard officer and Fox News Channel host Pete Hegseth, another major supporter, as his choice for defense secretary.

In announcing that Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was his choice to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, Trump noted that “Elise is a strong and very smart fighter for America First. She was the first member of Congress to support me and has always been a strong advocate.”

Trump picks former Democrat-turned-Republican to lead nation's intelligence agencies

And Trump called former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, whom he plans to install as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, “a true fighter for America First policies.”

He named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a conservative firebrand and global MAGA star who has long been a fierce Trump ally and supporter, as his choice for Homeland Security secretary.

Noem will work with Stephen Miller, whom the president-elect selected as his new deputy chief of staff for policy. Miller was the architect of much of the first Trump administration's hardline policies on immigration and border security.

She will also work with Thomas Homan, who as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first administration was often the face of Trump's controversial immigration policies. The president-elect named Homan as his new “border czar.”

And Trump named Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Rubio was a rival to Trump during the 2016 Republican nomination battle, but over the years he became a strong Trump ally in the Senate.

Trump also named Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida as his national security adviser. Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, is a longtime Trump ally.

VANCE IS THE FIRST RUNNER, BUT HERE'S WHO ELSE CAN CANDGE TO THE 2028 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

Dan Eberhart, an oil drilling chief executive and prominent Republican donor and bundler who raised big money for Trump's 2020 and 2024 campaigns, noted that Trump is in a very different situation than he was eight years ago. years ago, when he first won the White House. .

“He got a stronger mandate because he won the popular vote and he won all seven swing states,” Eberhart pointed out. “I also think he knows what he wants, and he knows better how to get what he wants from Washington. He's going to have a more cohesive, more MAGA team that will hopefully be able to accomplish more.”

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A senior strategist in Trump's political orbit, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, told Fox News that “one thing that's remarkable this time is that instead of team of rivals who are all over the place ideologically, Trump is largely bringing in people who are aligned with his America First agenda.

Matt Mowers, a veteran Republican consultant and 2020 Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire who worked on Trump's transition in 2016-2017 and served in the first Trump administration, told Fox News that Trump had “decided that 'he needed everyone to be aligned.'

“What he's doing is he's picking a lot of people who are not just going to undo Biden's policies, but are really trying to hammer the bureaucracy, what he calls the deep state ” added Mowers.

Those who, according to the president-elect, have not shown their loyalty to him seem excluded.

Trump announced in a social media post last weekend that he would not ask former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley – who served as UN ambassador in his first administration – and former Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas — who served as CIA director and then secretary of state during Trump's first term — to join his new cabinet.

Nikki Haley, former Republican presidential candidate, former UN ambassador and former governor of South Carolina, speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16 2024. ((PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images))

Haley ran against Trump in this year's Republican presidential primaries and ended up becoming the former president's final challenger in what turned into a divisive nomination battle. Haley made it clear this week that she is not seeking employment in the second Trump administration.

Pompeo seriously considered running for the White House himself in 2024 before ultimately deciding not to launch a campaign.

Both politicians ultimately endorsed Trump this year, after the primary season.

But a source close to Trump told Fox News that the president-elect “is not looking to give a platform to those with future presidential ambitions other than JD Vance.”

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

