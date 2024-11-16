Nawaz Sharif criticizes Imran Khan's record as Prime Minister – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





LONDON: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has sharply criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of failing to fulfill his promises during his tenure. He described Imran Khan's era as marked by “inhumane and barbaric” treatment of opponents.

In a candid chat with journalists in London, Nawaz Sharif responded to Imran Khan's announcement of a protest march planned for November 24. He called it a desperate measure by a leader who, according to Sharif, has no track record to justify a call for mass. mobilization.

Imrans' record: a failure of leadership

Nawaz Sharif wondered why anyone would respond to Imran Khan's call for protests when the former prime minister had not made any significant contribution to the country. He challenged Imran Khan to come up with a single development project that could be considered a success during his tenure.

“What did Imran Khan achieve that made people want to take to the streets for him? » asked Sharif. Name a project or accomplishment that demonstrates his leadership. According to Sharif, Imran Khan's tenure was marked by a lack of progress and failure to improve the country's infrastructure or economy.

The PML-N leader pointed out that Imran Khan's tenure was devoid of tangible achievements. He specifically pointed out that Imran Khan could not claim to have built highways, launched power projects or eliminated the promises he once made regarding power shortage.

The failure of Imran Khan's governance

Nawaz Sharif then criticized Imran Khan for his failure to make any significant contribution to Pakistan's development. Instead of working for the progress of the country, Sharif accused Imran Khan of conspiring with the judiciary, particularly former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, to disqualify him politically in 2016.

Sharif described the period of Imran Khan's rule as a period of political victimization, not only for him but also for other opposition leaders. He said Imran Khan, along with former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, had worked at every turn to undermine the PML-N and its leaders.

PML-N's efforts to revive Pakistan's economy

Nawaz Sharif compared Imran Khan's record to the efforts of the current government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He lauded Shehbaz Sharif's commitment to restoring the economy, noting that Pakistan is now on the path to recovery. According to Nawaz Sharif, the country's economic indicators are showing positive signs after years of mismanagement under the previous government.

Despite these efforts, Nawaz Sharif stressed that obstacles still hinder progress. He claimed that forces opposed to the current government were trying to undermine its success.

PML-N: a victim party

Reflecting on the political climate during Imran Khan's rule, Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N had suffered the worst victimization. He accused Imran Khan, General Bajwa and Faiz Hameed of actively working to weaken the PML-N and said their actions had caused lasting damage to the country's democracy.

Nawaz Sharifs returns to Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif has revealed his plans to return to Pakistan soon, alongside his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is the Chief Minister of Punjab. This visit comes at a time of heightened political tensions and as the PML-N continues to engage with the challenges facing the country.

