Kash Patel: Trump allies pressure him to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, install loyalist

Donald Trump is considering a push from his right-wing allies to appoint Kash Patel to head the FBI, one of the clearest indications that the president-elect plans to follow through on his promise to fire Director Christopher Wray before the end of his 10-year mandate and to replace him. with a loyalist.

The interest in Patel after choosing Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence speaks to Trump's desire to fill top law enforcement and intelligence posts with supporters who might be willing to carry out his requests for specific investigations as well as inoculate the president against possible future investigations.

Trump harbored bitterness over his experience navigating a special counsel during his first term, followed by the four criminal charges he faced after leaving office.

The fight for premierships in the next administration continued at Mar-a-Lago and other names on the FBI's top job list include former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, former Commissioner Par Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan and Jeff Jensen. , a former U.S. attorney in St. Louis who led the review of Gen. Mike Flynn's guilty plea that led to the dismissal of his case.

Even among Trump loyalists, Patel is widely seen as a controversial figure and fierce self-promoter whose valor stems largely from a shared contempt for the so-called deep state. While sources said he lobbied for the FBI job, including speaking directly to Trump about a position in the administration, he also lobbied for the role of CIA director, which was ultimately attributed to John Ratcliffe.

Whoever Trump chooses, it's clear the president-elect is exploring the possibility of shortening Wray's term to 10 years. Trump appointed Wray in 2017 after firing James Comey, but he began complaining about him before leaving office in 2021. Trump's opinion of the FBI only worsened after his compound was raided from Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, and Trump was subsequently charged. for allegedly retaining classified documents.

The 10-year term is intended to keep the FBI director position free from political whims.

President-elect Trump decides who will serve in his second administration, said Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump-Vance transition. These decisions will be announced when they are made.

A spokesperson for Patel declined to comment. Jensen, Rogers and Morgan all declined to comment.

Several sources close to Trump's transition process have expressed deep concerns that Patel could be named director of the FBI, where he would be well-positioned to try to investigate Trump's political enemies, declassify sensitive information and purge career civil servants.

Kash is causing fear in the office, according to a source familiar with internal deliberations over the FBI director's role.

Patel accused law enforcement and intelligence agencies, without evidence, of waging an illegal revenge campaign against Trump.

The one thing we learned from the first round under the Trump administration is that we have to include all American patriots from top to bottom, Patel said last year on Steve Bannon's right-wing podcast. We have them for law enforcement, for information gathering, for offensive operations, for DOD, CIA, everywhere.

Patel rose to prominence in Trump's orbit in 2018 when he served as an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, who was at the time the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. In 2019, Patel went to work for Trump at the National Security Council before becoming chief of staff to the acting Secretary of Defense during Trump's final months.

When Trump considered firing then-CIA Director Gina Haspel after the 2020 election, as he pushed to release more information about the Russia investigation, Patel was floated as a potential replacement. Trump also briefly considered appointing Patel as deputy director of the FBI during the final weeks of his first administration. The post of deputy director of the FBI is a career position and not a political appointment, and Attorney General William Barr helped dissuade Trump from appointing Patel to the office.

Amid speculation about his future, Wray has sought to project an air of status quo. He and his staff continued to plan events on his calendar through early 2025, beyond the inauguration, according to an official briefed on the matter.

This suggests that Wray has no plans to leave unless Trump orders otherwise.

Whenever asked about the political whirlwind surrounding the FBI and its investigation, Wray emphasizes that his focus is on the FBI's work to enforce the law, regardless of partisan politics.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Kristen Holmes and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

