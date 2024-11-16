Jokowi 'goes down the mountain' follows Luthfi-Yasin campaign





RAYS OF HOPE – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) “came down from the mountain” to attend the open campaign for the duo of candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin ( Luthfi-Yasin) in Purwokerto, Banyumas Regency, Saturday. In this campaign, Jokowi and the Luthfi-Yasin couple participated in the carnival from the hotel (where they were staying) to where they could exchange cheap daily necessities in the courtyard of Hetero Space Purwokerto by going up in a jeep. Along the way, Jokowi was seen handing out T-shirts to the public and occasionally pointing at the Luthfi-Yasin couple behind him. Upon arrival at the Hetero Space construction site, Jokowi immediately got out of the jeep and left the scene to return to his car which was waiting on Jalan Merdeka, Purwokerto. When met by reporters, Jokowi admitted that he was invited by the Luthfi-Yasin campaign team to attend this activity. “I was invited, I came, I saw the extraordinary enthusiasm of the people,” he said. According to Jokowi, he came to this activity because he supported the Luthfi-Yasin couple. Also read: Palace responds to President's video endorsing Central Java gubernatorial candidates Luthfi and Yasin Asked why he supported the couple, Jokowi was reluctant to provide an explanation. “Yes, everyone knows that, I don’t need to tell you. What is clear is that leaders, both national and regional, must have a clear vision for their region and their country,” he declared. Regarding the Luthfi-Yasin couple's goal of victory in the 2024 Central Java regional elections, Jokowi replied: “We will see it later because sovereignty is in the hands of the people.” In this case, he said, it is the people who will decide. “You can’t, ask me,” he said. Regarding President Prabowo Subianto's participation in supporting the Luthfi-Yasin couple, Jokowi then mentioned Article 299 of Law Number 7 of 2017. This article states that the president and vice president have the right to campaign.

