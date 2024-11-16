AANES reduces its diesel allocations – Enab Baladi

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) reduced the quantities of fuel (diesel) supplied to the Furat region from 25 tankers to 12 tankers, attributing this to Turkish bombing of infrastructure in the areas under its control.
Ahmad Rasho, Co-Chairman of the Furat Region Fuels Directorate, said: To yell New agency close to the Autonomous Administration, Thursday, November 14, that the number of diesel tankers entering the region currently ranges from 12 to 14 tankers every two days.
The Autonomous Administration refers to the regions of Ain al-Arab/Kobani in eastern Aleppo Governorate, Tal Abyad in Raqqa Governorate, and western Ras al-Ain in Al-Hasakah countryside as being the region of Furat.
According to Rasho, diesel allocations have decreased from 25 tankers in the same period before the Turkish escalation the region experienced about a month ago.
He added that Turkish attacks on oil stations have caused significant damage, negatively affecting the distribution of heating diesel, noting that 48,000 families have received their allocations, while 20,000 families are still waiting.
The head of the Autonomous Administration highlighted that the shortage of diesel has also affected the transport and industrial sectors, with part of these allocations going to bakeries and agriculture.
Rasho also said that the shortage of diesel has led to the closure of many auto repair centers, indicating that the Autonomous Administration is trying to provide diesel to families who have not yet received it.
In October, Turkey launched a campaign of airstrikes in response to an attack described as terrorist that targeted a military industry company in the capital, Ankara, with the bombing focused on northern Syria and northern Syria. 'Iraq.
In northeastern Syria, Turkey targeted infrastructure with airstrikes, knocking some of them out of service, as well as other strikes that hit military sites of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). ), the military branch of the autonomous administration.
On October 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan declared that his country's army struck 470 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets in Syria and Iraq.
According to statistics issued by the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) affiliated with the Autonomous Administration, Turkey has launched a vast attack against northeastern Syria since October 23, targeting service centers, vital installations and infrastructure.
The attacks focused on bakeries, water and electricity stations, oil installations, hospitals, as well as checkpoints and security posts, according to Asayish.
The total number of attacks in Syria, according to Asayish, reached 1,168 ground and air attacks, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including 14 civilians, and 68 injuries, including 54 civilians.