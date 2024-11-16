



I managed to briefly catch up with Dominic Grieve KC PC at the EU Citizens' Gathering in London this week regarding his debate a few weeks ago at the Durham Union Society. It is Durham's largest and oldest student society, inspiring debate since 1842. The topic of the debate was This house would join the European Union. The motion, proposed by Grieve himself, was adopted by a large majority. He is naturally very motivated by this subject as vice-president of the European Movement. Grieve was also stripped of his whip by Boris Johnson in 2019 for refusing to support a no-deal Brexit. He also served as Attorney General from 2010 to 2014. The MP for Beaconsfield from 1997 to 2019 was also Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security for four years. As co-founder of North East for Europe, I spoke to him about the importance of this debate for an area so associated with unauthorized voting and thanked him for doing so. County Durham, as a whole, voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum by 57.5%. Grieve explained that Ben Habib was also there to fiercely defend the Brexit vote side. Habib is a former Brexit Party MEP and served as co-deputy leader of Reform UK until July 2024, when he was replaced by Richard Tice. The importance of the debate As Grieve says, the fact that the issue was debated was more important than the outcome. This is especially happening at a time when our politicians should be doing the same, but are instead burying their heads in the sand while our economy and well-being stagnate. I also mentioned that people perceive being a branch of the European Movement to be a hard sell in the North East, as this region is seen as the Brexit capital. We know this isn't entirely true and we actually get a lot of support when we run our local events. As a group we also know from talking to local people that many have changed their minds now that they have seen what Brexit means in reality. This encouraging event at the Durham Union Society also gave us further impetus to continue our campaign here. EU citizens It is also because of this perception that the North East is the capital of Brexit that it was very important for us to come and represent the region at this gathering of EU citizens. This event was aimed at the community of EU citizens and civil society organizations in the UK, bringing together embassies, politicians and academies to make connections and share best practice. We had previously heard Grieve speaking here in his other hat as President of the Franco-British Society. It was also refreshing to hear from MPs who weren't really afraid of the Brexit elephant in the room, including Labor MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord. Mike Galsworthy, President of the European Movement, was also present. If you missed Dominic Grieve at the events mentioned here, he will also be at the European Movements AGM on Saturday, where all members are eligible to register to watch online. CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO OUR CROWDFUNDER HELP US BECOME STRONGER SO WE CAN CONTINUE PROVIDING POWERFUL CITIZEN JOURNALISM!

