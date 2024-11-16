President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte attend the inauguration ceremony of Chancay Port via video link_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China





On the evening of November 14, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte attended the inauguration ceremony of the Chancay Port at the Presidential Palace in Lima via video link. President Xi and President Boluarte were briefed by their respective transport ministers and watched a video of the port project together. Chinese and Peruvian representatives present at the project site requested instructions from the two presidents to launch port operations. The two Presidents gave the order: Open the port! Two container ships, COSCO Shipping Peru and XinShanghai, have started unloading and loading operations. The COSCO ship Tengfei whistled and set sail. Meanwhile, unmanned container trucks were passing through the port. Warm applause broke out at the Presidential Palace. Both presidents gave a speech. President Xi offered congratulations on the successful inauguration of Chancay Port and praised the builders of the two countries for jointly completing all tasks with high quality despite the COVID-19 pandemic. President Xi said it is very inspiring and encouraging to see such a modern port taking shape in just a few years. The Port of Chancay is not only a deep-water port, but also the first smart and green port in South America. It is expected to bring substantial gains and numerous employment opportunities to Peru, and strengthen Peru as a land-sea gateway connecting Asia and Latin America. More than 2,000 years ago, the ancestors of the Chinese nation braved dangerous seas to open the Maritime Silk Road connecting East and West. More than 500 years ago, the Inca ancestors of today's Peruvians, undaunted by challenges and dangers, scaled towering mountains and rugged ridges to build the Inca Trail that crosses the Andes from north to south. The port of Chancay is becoming a new starting point for a new age Inca trail. From Chancay to Shanghai, the “Belt and Road” initiative is bearing fruit before our eyes in Peru. A new Asia-Latin America land-sea corridor for the new era is taking shape. President Xi stressed that the two sides should ensure that Chancay Port is successfully built, managed and operated, and improve its transportation capacity and overall service quality. Both sides can actively explore exploiting the corridor to improve logistics, using improved logistics to boost trade and using trade growth to boost industrial development. The parties should consult together, build together and benefit together, with a view to fostering the common development of the Pacific Rim economies, including China and Peru, so that the port truly leads the way to prosperity and a better life for Peru and other Latin American and Caribbean countries. country, produces win-win outcomes in a wider area and brings more tangible benefits and a sense of fulfillment to people in the wider region. President Boluarte said that the inauguration of the port of Chancay is a historic moment of which all Peruvians are proud. This magnificent project jointly built by Peru and China under the Belt and Road Initiative marks a crucial step for Peru towards the goal of becoming an international transportation and trade hub. This will help Peru become an important gateway connecting Latin America and Asia, and will also vigorously promote the integration, prosperity and development of Latin America. The port will open a new chapter in Peru's economic development, further strengthen Peru's competitiveness and bring more benefits to all Peruvians. President Boluarte thanked China for its trust and support. From Chancay to Shanghai, the Inca Trail of the New Era will be a bridge for the interactions of the two ancient civilizations and for a deeper friendship between the two friendly nations. Long live China! Long live the Peru-China friendship! The port of Chancay, located 80 kilometers north of Lima, the capital of Peru, is a flagship project of China-Peruvian Belt and Road cooperation. After its inauguration, the one-way transportation time between China and Peru will be reduced to 23 days, reducing logistics costs by more than 20% and directly creating more than 8,000 jobs in Peru every year. Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the event.

