Jokowi arrives with happy spectators and joins the Indonesian national team at Purwokerto Square

Ali Ibrahim| NOBAR: Jokowi accompanied by the Acting Regent of Banyumas also watched the show with the residents of Banyumas at Purwokerto Square, Friday (11/15).-DIMAS PRABOWO/RADARMAS- PURWOKERTO, RADARBANYUMAS.CO.ID – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, watched (watched together) the 2026 Asian Zone World Cup qualifying match between the Indonesian national team and Japan at PURWOKERTO Square, with guests thousands of residents of PURWOKERTO, Friday (15/11). Arrived around 8:10 p.m. The arrival of Joko Widodo was greeted loudly by the public at the nobar. The audience was nobar, their focus diverted when Joko Widodo arrived. With Joko Widodo's trademark smile, he made a 2-0 hand gesture as Indonesia trailed Japan. Joko Widodo also had time to greet and greet the residents of Purwokerto. Many residents hailed the name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. While the celebration was taking place, Joko Widodo also took the time to respond to requests from residents to take photos with him. READ ALSO: Yamaha Mio 2008: President Jokowi's vintage automatic motorcycle READ ALSO: Leading Pancasila Birthday Ceremony at Garuda Pertamina Hulu Field Rokan Jokowi wearing traditional Malay clothing Some lucky people were even called to take photos with him. One of them is Faiz Adit (10 years old) from Purwokerto. He didn't expect this night to be his lucky night. Called to take photos. With the former number one in Indonesia. “So I pointed the camera, and then I was called to take a photo with Jokowi,” he said. He admitted that his original intention was to come to Purwokerto Square to have a bar with his father. Being able to take a photo with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia was like a dream for him. “It was a pleasure to be able to take a photo with Mr. Jokowi,” he explained. READ ALSO: Regarding Jokowi's movement of criticism, UMP professor: it is not sincere READ ALSO: Bawaslu investigates alleged campaign violations, during Jokowi's visit to Satria Sports Hall, Purwokerto Joko Widodo smiled and greeted the people of Purwokerto several times. As soon as the match ended with a final score of 4-0 for Japan's victory, Joko Widodo left the scene. Check out other news and articles at Google News





