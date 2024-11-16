Finance Minister Imek held responsible for economic decline during parliamentary protests





Turkey's finance minister was greeted with protests in parliament on Thursday from opposition lawmakers who hold him responsible for the country's economic deterioration, the Evrensel news site reported. When Imek arrived at a meeting of the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee, where discussions on the state budget for 2025 are being held, top lawmakers from the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition parties , such as Tahsin Ocakl, Cevdet Akay and Veli Ababa, greeted him with banners indicating Turkey's poor performance on some economic indicators. Some banners said: Turkey ranks first in Europe in terms of inflation, Turkey ranks first in the world in high interest rates, and Turkey ranks first in Europe in food inflation. Turkey has been grappling for several years with a growing cost of living crisis, marked by high inflation and a depreciating currency. The country's poor have been hit hardest by the economic deterioration, which saw the official annual inflation rate hit a decades-high 85% in October 2022, according to official figures. The rate subsequently declined, but it remains a significant concern. It stood at 48.6% in October, a less slowdown than expected, according to data published on November 11 by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TurkStat). During the protest, Ocakl tried to offer an abacus to Imek, telling him to give it to TurkStat officials so they could accurately calculate economic indicators like the level of inflation. Many accuse TurkStat of underestimating inflation to minimize economic difficulties. The institute's credibility has been called into question, particularly after ENAG, an independent group of economists, consistently reported inflation rates that are often double those published by TurkStat. Akay also complained about TurkStats' withholding of detailed item prices, which it has not disclosed since May 2022, despite criticism. Why do you allow people to be squeezed by [high] inflation, Akay asked Imek, who seemed indifferent to the protesting lawmakers. Critics argue that withholding item prices compromises transparency and erodes public trust. Opposition parties and independent economists say official inflation rates do not reflect the economic reality experienced by Turkish citizens. Soaring consumer prices and a cost-of-living crisis prompted President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to abandon his opposition to rising interest rates to fight inflation after appointing Imek, a former minister and economist of Merrill Lynch, as Minister of Finance following his re-election as President in May 2023. Imek and his team implemented an economic program aimed at reducing inflation and bringing economic stability. The opposition accuses Imek of failure. As part of the new economic program, the Turkish central bank started raising its key rate in June 2023, gradually increasing it from 8.5% to 50%. Due to a less-than-expected decline in inflation figures, the central bank had to raise its inflation forecasts for this year and next last week. The central bank now expects inflation to reach 44% at the end of 2024, up from a previous estimate of 38% in August.

