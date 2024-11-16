Indictment in GHQ attack case postponed again





The indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and 124 others accused in the GHQ attack case has been postponed for the third time.

The hearing, linked to the violence of May 9, took place before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi.

Lawyers of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Amjad Khan Niazi, Omar Tanveer Butt, Waqas Qayyum, Major Tahir Sadiq, Omar Ayub and others completed their arguments before Justice Amjad Ali Shah.

During the proceedings, the prosecution raised an objection regarding lawyers presenting arguments without having a formal power of attorney.

Prosecutor Zahid Shah argued that 102 lawyers for the defendants had not yet filed their powers of attorney.

He asked the court to appoint a prosecutor to represent the accused's case.

Additionally, the lawyers representing Shireen Mazari and Shakeel Niazi completed their arguments, after which the prosecution presented its arguments.

The court ordered government lawyers to present arguments today regarding requests for acquittal of Sheikh Rashid, Shireen Mazari, Amjad Niazi and others. Later, the accused present in the court were allowed to leave after marking their presence.

The court also ordered that additional copies of the charge sheet be distributed to the absconding accused and adjourned the next hearing to November 25.

Government lawyers are expected to respond to requests for acquittal at the next hearing.

Before the hearing, the court had summoned Shah Mehmood Qureshi from Lahore, while also issuing a notice to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for arraignment.

The indictment of all 125 accused in the GHQ attack case, including PTI founder Imran Khan, is expected to take place in today's hearing.

However, the proceedings were again adjourned due to various objections and arguments presented by the defense lawyer.

PTI Chairman Omar Ayub addressed the media during his court appearance, saying that he had come for the charge proceedings and had also attended the previous hearings.

He mentioned that preparations were underway for the November 24 protest.

PTI lawyer Muhammad Faisal Malik also addressed the media, saying that new copies of documents were presented today, which were not part of the original charge sheet.

He called the introduction of these documents into the case proceedings a forgery.

Faisal Malik stressed that every defendant has the right to a fair trial and that “documents that were not part of the indictment had no legal value.”

He also pointed out that no CCTV footage had been provided to the defense team and noted that Ali Amin Gandapur had requested an attendance exemption “due to his government duties”.

Malik further requested the court to allow the defense team to meet Imran Khan as they had not obtained permission to do so previously.

He also raised concerns over a “fabricated conspiracy narrative” and pointed out that the evidence presented had already been rejected by the Sargodha ATC.

Earlier, in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had asked the Islamabad High Court to quash the sentences imposed on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, and remand the case for further proceedings.

NAB prosecutor Amjad Pervez said he disagreed with the manner in which the trial and sentencing were conducted, admitting that he had previously requested the sentences be suspended.

Further, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman clarified that he had no role in the efforts to secure the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police revealed that there were 62 cases registered against Imran Khan in the capital, and further investigations were underway with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Express News reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2509950/ghq-attack-case-indictment-of-imran-khan-124-others-postponed-for-third-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos