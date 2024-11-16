Despite Imran Khan's wishes, Pakistani army not ready for deal, says British newspaper





Rawalpindi: The British newspaper has claimed that despite the wishes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, the army has no intention of entering into any agreement.

According to the British Guardian newspaper, senior sources said the army had no intention of negotiating or making any kind of agreement with Imran Khan, while Imran Khan expressed his desire to hold talks. with military leaders from prison.

The Guardian reported that journalists are banned from meeting Imran Khan in Adiala prison, but the Guardian referred questions to sources in his legal team.

In response to questions, Imran Khan said there had been no direct meeting with the army since his imprisonment in August last year. An agreement with the powerful Pakistani military would not be excluded.

He told the British newspaper that any meeting regarding the agreement with the army will be based on principles and the interest of the people and that this meeting will not be motivated by personal interests or compromises which would harm the democratic values ​​of Pakistan .

He said he would rather stay in prison for the rest of his life than compromise his principles.

When asked about the trial in a military court, the PTI founder said it would be a ridiculous thing how a civilian could be tried in a military court and a former prime minister too.

Imran Khan said the only reason why a civilian would be tried in a military court could be because no other court would punish him, such a move would be dangerous.

Dismissing government claims that it would provide facilities in the prison, he said he was being held in conditions designed to create fear, isolation and break my morale.

“I was banned from visitors, no electricity in the cell and no access to exercise for 24 hours or without basic freedoms,” he said.

Imran Khan said barring journalists from meetings or prohibiting independent coverage of the trial raises many questions about transparency.

The PTI founder said he hoped to get justice and was confident that he would become prime minister again with the will of the people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailythepatriot.com/despite-imran-khans-wish-pakistan-army-is-not-ready-for-a-deal-british-newspaper/

