Turkey must deserve Trump's reconciliation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes he has reason to be optimistic. He was preparing for the election of Vice President Kamala Harris. According to him, this would have been a continuation of the American policy of keeping Turkey at arm's length. For Erdogan, President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House means a new opportunity to gloss over myriad issues besieging bilateral relations between the two NATO allies.

This could certainly be true. Erdogan and Trump may have a better chance of reaching an agreement. Washington must nevertheless recognize that it would negotiate from a position of significant strength. If there is to be meaningful engagement with Turkey, Washington must be explicit in its expectations.

Additionally, Erdogan may need to tone down his positive expectations regarding his relationship with the new Trump administration. It was Trump who imposed sanctions on Turkey and excluded it from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019. Trump did so in response to Ankara's stubborn insistence on purchasing the missiles Russian S-400. This cost Turkey the ability to acquire a vital fifth-generation strategic weapons capability. Since 2019, Turkey has been too afraid to activate and deploy the S-400 missiles, fearing new US sanctions. He is also terrified of giving it up, worried that he will face punitive measures from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ankara has also struggled to acquire new fighter jets to compensate for the loss of the F-35.

In effect, Erdogan has stuck his country in an avoidable situation of not having a modernized air force or an active air defense system. Despite these misfortunes, Erdogan has done nothing to reverse the trend and address US concerns regarding the S-400s. Turkey now faces persistent, if not new, U.S. tariffs on its exports. But today, the Turkish economy is in a much weaker position.

Ravaged by Erdogan's ruinous and unorthodox economic policies, Turkey's economy has been crippled by hyperinflation and falling personal incomes. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has been seeking foreign investment flows into the country since he took office in late 2023. The prospect of tariffs during Trump's second term will likely lead to lower exports for Turkey, reducing even further its chances of economic recovery. But the issue most likely to push Ankara and Washington into acrimony is probably Erdogan's continued support for Hamas.

Trump's foreign policy team will likely be comprised of staunchly pro-Israel actors. The appointment of Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a staunch supporter of Israel, as US ambassador to the United Nations is an indication of this. The same could be said for the nomination of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for secretary of state, Fox News host Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, and former governor Arkansas Mike Huckabee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel. Rubio has publicly criticized many of Erdogan's policy positions and believes he is harming and harming the security interests of the United States.

But Erdogan's support for Hamas is deep-rooted. Turkey is the only member country of the NATO alliance and, certainly, the only U.S. ally that openly embraces Hamas as a resistance fighter group. While many U.S. allies have openly criticized Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, none have embraced Hamas in the same way as Erdogan. The organization officially exists in Türkiye and is authorized to recruit, raise funds and engage in formal dialogue with the Turkish government. Erdogan publicly met with senior leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Meshaal and Yahya Sinwar, and he promised to continue supporting the organization.

This is not the only point of difference between the United States and Turkey.

Turkey's continued efforts to attack the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are the United States' partners in the fight against the Islamic State group, are toxic in Washington. While Erdogan views the SDF as an extension of the Kurdish separatist movement in Turkey, which he considers terrorists, for Washington and Europe the SDF is an indispensable partner in the fight to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group . On numerous occasions, Turkish attacks on the SDF came dangerously close to American military personnel. But where Washington's priority has been to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group, Erdogan's military operations against the SDF put this objective at risk.

None of this should be tolerated, normalized or accepted by Trump's proposed national security team. The new Trump administration must be aware that Ankara has vested interests on the part of Washington. He wants to be readmitted to the F-35 program, avoid new tariffs and see sanctions lifted. Some points could be negotiated if, and only if, Turkey responded to specific demands. Turkey must unconditionally divest itself of its S-400s, ideally by donating part of its stock to the United States for study and the rest to Ukraine to help in its war effort against Russia. The S-400 divestment is the surest indicator that Ankara intends to become a true ally again.

Erdogan must also end Turkey's support for Hamas at all levels. This is a strategy employed by Qatar, which does not want to suffer reprisals from the Trump administration. This is an opportunity for Turkey to dismantle Hamas's infrastructure in Türkiye and expel its members. Washington should at least make it clear that it will not tolerate any attempt to relocate Hamas to Türkiye.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Finally, Washington should adopt an uncompromising attitude towards Erdogan's war against the SDF. Turkey must be forced to cease and abandon all military operations against US partners, which risk undermining and degrading counterterrorism missions against the Islamic State group. Satisfying the three major areas of divergence would provide a platform on which negotiations on rebuilding ties between the United States and Turkey could begin.

Turkey cannot simply be rewarded for nothing with the sale of F-35s. This must be the end result of rebuilding the trust that Erdogan destroyed over the past decade. The possibility of Turkey acquiring strategic weapons systems from the United States is a discussion that will be postponed until a later date.

Sinan Serious (@SinanCiddi) is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.