Farm! Jokowi expresses support for Luthfi-Yasin in Central Java gubernatorial election







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), firmly declared his support for the couple Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin Maimoen in the 2024 Central Java Governorship Election (Pilgub Jateng). Jokowi expressed this support when he attended the Luthfi-Yasin couple's campaign in Banyumas, Central Java, Saturday (16/11). “I came because I support him,” Jokowi said briefly after the convoy procession with Luthfi-Yasin in Purwokerto, Banyumas, quoted by CNN Indonesia, Saturday (11/16/2024). However, when asked for the specific reasons for his support, Jokowi chose not to provide more detailed explanations. “Everyone knows it. No need to say it,” Jokowi said. Apart from this, Jokowi also rejected the idea that his support for Luthfi-Yasin was a response to the growing electability of the couple Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi who were promoted by the PDI Perjuangan. “Because by chance, I really wanted to go on a visit to greet the Central Javanese people in the regions. The choice is left to the people because sovereignty is in their hands,” Jokowi said. “They will decide later, you can't ask me. The most important thing is that leaders at the central and regional levels must have a clear vision for their region and their country,” he continued. Jokowi and Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi and Gus Yasin made a convoy on foot and then in an open jeep along Jalan Dr Angka. Depart from the Aston Hotel and stop at the Purwokerto Bakorwil monument which is approximately 3 km away. During the parade, various community groups, arts activists and religious study groups gathered along the route. The public also expressed their joy as many people received t-shirts from Jokowi, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin. (Fri/ADT)

