Donald Trump's immigration plans are becoming clearer





Washington CNN —

The new Trump administration's plans to implement tough border measures, repeal Biden-era policies, and initiate large-scale migrant detention and deportation are underway and beginning to come to fruition, according to four sources close to the matter.

President-elect Donald Trump has made immigration a central plank of his 2024 presidential campaign, but unlike his first campaign, which was largely devoted to building a border wall, he has turned his attention to enforcement interior and the expulsion of undocumented immigrants already present in the United States. .

Those close to the president and his aides are laying the groundwork to expand detention centers to fulfill his promise of a mass deportation campaign, including reviewing metropolitan areas where capacity exists. But they are also preparing executive actions reminiscent of his first term and that could be implemented as soon as Trump takes office, according to sources.

Taken together, this amounts to a return to a harsh immigration policy that drew sharp criticism from Democrats and immigrant advocates during Trump's first term and a sweeping change for migrants and immigrants in the states -United.

Ongoing executive actions and revisions include the return of the program informally known as “Remain in Mexico”, which requires migrants to remain in Mexico while they undergo immigration proceedings in the United States, the review of immigration restrictions asylum, revoking protections for migrants covered by Biden's humanitarian parole programs and rolling back ICE enforcement priorities, according to two sources briefed on the transition policy discussions.

Another executive order under consideration would make detention mandatory and call for an end to the release of migrants, which often happens across jurisdictions due to limited federal resources. According to some sources, it is this type of decree that would pave the way for the detention and, eventually, expulsion of people on a large scale.

Trump's team is also reviewing regional capacities for housing migrants, a process likely to lead to consideration of building new detention centers in larger metropolitan areas, according to two sources. Homeland Security officials have already identified several cities in which to boost detention capacity in anticipation of border surges.

The plans also include reinstating family detention, which has been widely criticized by immigrant advocates and a practice that President Joe Biden has ended.

The American people re-elected President Trump with a large majority, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will keep his promises, Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told CNN.

But the key to any plan is money. In the absence of additional funding from Congress, people working on these plans have talked about reprogramming agency funds to shore up resources, as previous administrations have done.

But they are also evaluating a possible declaration of a national emergency to unblock Pentagon resources, something that was done during Trump's first term and was the subject of legal action, and tailoring that declaration to pave the way for expansion of detention space, according to one of the sources.

The private sector, which the federal government relies heavily on for detention space, is also preparing to add additional beds. In a recent phone call, CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger highlighted the increased need for detention capacity. CoreCivic is one of the largest private prison operators in the United States.

We believe the outcome of this election will likely be significant for ICE for several different reasons. The first is that we think there will be an increased need for holding capacity, Hininger told investors.

The federal government also works with county jails and the Trump team should rely on them to find additional space for undocumented immigrants.

The team that will be responsible for ensuring this is carried out has been formed, including immigration veteran Tom Homan as border czar, immigration conservative Stephen Miller as as deputy chief of staff for policy, and loyalist South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland. Security.

Miller has previously outlined plans that include large transit facilities near the border to detain and expel migrants, as well as workplace raids, which the Biden administration halted in 2021.

Behind the scenes, other border security officials are also involved in the discussions, including former U.S. Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott and Michael Banks, special adviser to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the border, according to two of the sources.

The people who develop the operational plans are familiar with the immigration system, particularly Homan, who was also the architect of family separation. He has repeatedly emphasized that operations will be targeted and focused on threats to public safety and national security.

Current and former Homeland Security officials have argued privately that Homan's selection indicates a level of seriousness on the part of the new administration because of its familiarity with immigration enforcement. He also served in a leadership role at Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the record level of deportations under the Obama administration.

(In the) first few days, you will see these executive orders come out to stem the flow (of migrants) and impact that flow that will occur during this period. The immediate focus is on those who are already there, according to a source close to the plans. These are the top two priorities during the first few days.

During his first term, Trump deported more than 1.5 million people, according to Kathleen Bush-Joseph, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. But that's about half the 2.9 million evictions undertaken during Barack Obama's first term and fewer than the 1.9 million evictions during Obama's second term.

Those figures do not include millions of people turned away at the border under a Covid-era policy adopted by Trump and used during most of Biden's term.

What he's trying to accomplish is really complex, a former administration official told CNN, referring to Homan.

