Trump cabinet nominees battle misconduct allegations, controversy





An overview of Trump's cabinet and its key roles… in 74 seconds

Several nominees to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet are facing increased scrutiny, including allegations of misconduct.

His pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, denies any allegations of sexual assault and potential Attorney General Matt Gaetz is at the center of an ethics investigation.

Trump's health secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr is facing harsh criticism for his vaccine skepticism.

Trump will need the U.S. Senate to confirm these nominees when he takes office in January, and although the chamber will be controlled by his fellow Republicans, his Cabinet nominees will face intense questioning in the bipartisan hearings.

On Friday, police said Hegseth, the Pentagon nominee, was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in California in 2017.

Hegseth, a Fox News host and veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has never been arrested and denies any wrongdoing.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said: Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied all accusations, and no charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, the BBC's US partner CBS reported that Hegseth had previously been flagged as a potential “insider threat” by military colleagues who believed he had a white supremacist tattoo.

Hegseth has denied any links to extremist groups.

A former member of the Minnesota National Guard, he has a tattoo on his bicep reading Deus Vult, a Latin phrase meaning God wills it, the rallying cry of medieval Christian crusaders.

Retired Master Sergeant DeRicko Gaither told CBS: I looked it up and this tattoo had ties to extremist groups. He said he reported the body ink to executives.

US Vice President-elect JD Vance rushed to Hegseth's defense, saying the Latin phrase was nothing more than a Christian motto. He accused the Associated Press, which first reported the tattoo story, of “disgusting anti-Christian bigotry.”

Hegseth was blocked from serving as an officer in Washington, D.C. during President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. In a book published earlier this year, he said he was denied the position due to his tattoos.

Meanwhile, Trump's pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, is battling allegations of misconduct while a member of Congress.

He resigned his Florida seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, hours after Trump nominated him to head the U.S. Justice Department.

His departure halted the release of a congressional report into allegations of sexual misconduct, illegal drug use and misappropriation of campaign funds.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, requested Friday that the report remain secret because Gaetz is no longer a member of the body – even amid bipartisan demands that it be shared as part of his selection for the role of Attorney General of the United States. .

Hours later, the attorney for two women who testified before the House Ethics Committee about Gaetz urged lawmakers to release the panel's report.

The lawyer, Joe Leppard, told CBS that one of his clients saw Gaetz having sex with a minor in Florida in 2017. Mr. Leppard urged lawmakers to release the report from the ethics committee Bedroom.

However, last year the Justice Department investigated the allegations and declined to file charges against Gaetz.

He previously denied having sex with a 17-year-old as an adult at a party in Orlando.

The 42-year-old Florida lawmaker wrote on X on Friday that “lies were being used as a weapon to try to destroy me.”

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Trump's nominee to head the US Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, is facing backlash over his vaccine skepticism.

Shares of vaccine makers and health care companies around the world fell sharply on Friday, as investors reacted to the appointment of an activist who has vowed to crack down on big pharmaceutical companies.

The president of the American Public Health Association, which has 25,000 health professionals, told the BBC that Kennedy's criticism of vaccination had “already caused great damage to health in the country.” .

George C Benjamin added that Kennedy was “just not the right person for this”.

Trump himself has so far not directly responded to criticism of his choices.

The president-elect continues to recruit for his new administration, with positions such as FBI director and Treasury secretary yet to be named.

Trump names vaccine skeptic RFK Jr as health secretary

