Accompanying Luthfi-Taj Yasin to Tegal, Jokowi: his vision is down-to-earth





SLAWI, KOMPAS.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), visited the Regency TegalCentral Java, Saturday (11/17/2024). In this event, Jokowi pair of accompanying candidates (paslon) for Central Java regional elections, serial number 02, Ahmad Luthfi And Taj Yasinwhile getting into an open jeep. They greeted residents and handed out t-shirts to people standing on the side of Jalan Raya Talang. Also read: Andika and Luthfi's infrastructure ideas were tested tonight in the Central Java gubernatorial election debate. Jokowi expressed his surprise at the enthusiasm of the residents who came to welcome him. “I didn't expect it. The people of Banyumas and Tegal were very enthusiastic,” Jokowi said when interviewed outside the Pepedan market in Tegal regency. President Jokowi stressed that the right to elect leaders is entirely in the hands of the people, including in the Central Java regional elections. Also read: Before the first Central Java gubernatorial election debate, candidates' themes and preparations “But once again, sovereignty is in the hands of the people, a good leader is the one the people will choose, the one who has a vision, the one who has a record is generally the one the people will choose,” he said. he added. Furthermore, Jokowi said that Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin had a vision and mission that was easily accepted by the people of Central Java. “In my opinion, Mr. Luthfi has a clear vision and down-to-earth, that's all,” Jokowi concluded. Kompas.com monitoring shows that residents' enthusiasm to welcome Jokowi's arrival is very great. Many residents have lined up along Jalan Raya Talang since morning, not only from Tegal Regency, but also from Tegal City and Brebes Regency. Volunteers supporting Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin were seen wearing attributes showing their support. Jokowi along with Iriana, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin arrived in Tegal Regency around 1:15 p.m. WIB. After that, the group went straight to the goat satay stall near the Adiwerna toll gate exit for lunch before continuing the convoy by open jeep to Pepedan market.

