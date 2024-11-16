Russia urges Donald Trump to stay in Paris agreement during upheaval COP29





Russia urged US President-elect Donald Trump to stay in the Paris agreement, while Saudi Arabia told the UN COP29 summit in Baku it was committed to transitioning to an energy system Green.

Statements from oil and gas producers reflect the inverted geopolitics of the summit, where uncertainty was sown by the threat of a US withdrawal from the deal.

This situation was amplified when Argentine President Javier Milei withdrew his country's 20-person negotiating team from the summit and raised the specter of leaving the Paris agreement.

In Baku, Azerbaijan, countries historically seen as obstacles to progress in global climate negotiations defended the Paris Agreement, the historic agreement backed by nearly 200 countries and which underpins efforts to combat climate change. rising temperatures.

Boris Titov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for international cooperation on sustainable development, told the Financial Times on Friday that he was sure it was not the right decision for countries like Argentina and the United States -United to leave the Paris agreement.

We have to work with the Paris agreement…we cannot withdraw from Paris but we can make it more effective, he said.

In Brussels, EU officials expressed concerns about a domino effect if Trump leaves the Paris agreement as well as the more dangerous possibility that the United States will withdraw from the 1992 parent treaty, the Convention- United Nations framework on climate change.

This has led the EU and the outgoing US Biden administration to court both the private sector and China in a bid to boost climate action.

A spokesperson for China told the FT on Saturday that it remained supportive of the Paris agreement. Earlier in the week, China's climate envoy called on the United States to engage in constructive dialogue to combat climate change in the future, in a thinly veiled message to the new administration. The United States and China are the world's two largest emitters.

Saudi Arabia has long been seen as an obstacle to the COP29 negotiations, and its envoy, Khalid Almehaid, deputy minister for sustainable development and climate change and chief climate negotiator, said the Paris agreement represented a great challenge but that the country had decided to do so. I wanted to be part of the train.

It was very clear at that time [of the Paris agreement]the most affected countries [were] it will be the oil-producing countries, especially the oil-producing countries which are developing countries, he said.

But he added: We are part of the train… we are going to make sure that we are a leader, he said, adding that Saudi Arabia had focused on renewable energy, energy efficiency and how to capture greenhouse gas emissions. from fossil fuels.

Almehaid said that by the end of this year, the country would have 44 GW of renewable energy, up from less than 1 GW in 2022. If Saudi Arabia can make the transition, I think anyone in world can make the transition, he said: “We would like to see all oil producers [countries] follow suit by ensuring they fully integrate climate change and the future transition.

Democrats at COP29 tried to consolidate their support for long-term climate action, despite the White House's political reversal.

Speaking at an event organized by the non-profit Climate Reality Project in Baku, Al Gore, the former US vice president, described COP29 as a difficult COP, adding that it was being held in the shadow of oil… and geopolitics.

He also warned that Western countries were losing ground to emerging markets, particularly China, on climate change and energy transition, especially as China rapidly deployed renewable energy.

In the coming years, expect China to claim global leadership by accelerating this change and, all of a sudden, the West risks being categorized as the bad guy, he said.

Countries vulnerable to climate change also highlighted the importance of the agreement on Friday.

Cedric Schuster, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Samoa and Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis), said: Aosis is here to defend the Paris Agreement.

Gideon Behar, Israel's special envoy for climate change and sustainability, also supported the Paris agreement. For us, the Paris agreement is important and we see the UNFCCC as the body most empowered to make decisions and reach consensus on climate issues, he told the FT.

He added that the Conference of the Parties (COP) process, which brings together negotiators and ministers from around the world to agree consensus positions, remained crucial.

Without the mechanism we have today, we would be in a completely different situation, which is why the COPs are important and the process is important. The international national dialogue that is taking place is important, Behar said.

Although the United States was the only country to leave the Paris agreement during Trump's first term, before rejoining it under Biden's presidency, fears of contagion loomed. Marciano Dasai, Suriname's environment minister, told the FT: If Argentina and the US pull out, the Paris agreement risks collapsing completely. There are no plans on planet B.

But he also complained that Suriname was, like Argentina, tired of being sidelined and unhappy with the lack of funding to protect its rainforest. The international community has shown a complete lack of respect for South America and the crucial role our countries play in mitigating climate change, he said.

