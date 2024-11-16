Jokowi supports 2 candidates in Tegal city regional elections, encourages local MSMEs to go global





TEGAL, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo supported two pairs of candidates (paslon) in Tegal Pilkada City, Central Java, namely serial number 02 Dedy Yon Supriyono-Tazkiyatul Mutmainah and serial number 03 Faruq Ibnul Haqi- Mr Azhim Adz Dzorif Fikri. On this occasion, Jokowi underlines the importance of the attention that local authorities pay to small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) and fishermen to improve their well-being. “Mas Dedy and Mbak Iin, I entrust it to the city of Tegal. I think it is important to pay attention to small MSME businesses. I think if the regional government gives supportthey will be able to progress in class,” Jokowi said during lunch at a satay stall in Tegal Regency, Central Java, Saturday (11/16/2024). Also read: Accompany Luthfi-Taj Yasin to Tegal, Jokowi: his vision is founded The Tegal city elections brought together three pairs of candidates, including Edy Suripno-Satori with serial number 01 who was supported by the PDI-P and the Democrats. Jokowi was present in Tegal Regency with Central Java governor-deputy governor candidate serial number 02 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Before carrying out the convoy using an open jeep and greeting residents, Jokowi took time to have lunch with a goat satay menu. Also read: Coming down from the mountain, Jokowi greets the residents of Tegal with Cagub Ahmad Luthfi Besides MSMEs, Jokowi also highlighted the importance of development tourist destination in the town of Tegal. “In addition, the urban destination as a tourist destination for Tegal City must pay attention to the spatial layout of the city and improve public spaces so that Tegal City becomes more attractive,” he added . Jokowi appreciated Dedy who served as mayor of Tegal for the period 2019-2024, considered to have contributed to the progress of the city. Dedy Yon and Tazkiyatul Mutmainah expressed their gratitude for the support and prayers delivered directly by Jokowi. “God willing, I have carried out all of Pak Jokowi's messages during his term in office in 2019-2024. Efforts to develop and make Tegal City a tourist destination and Dream City will now be maximized if the public trusts us again,” said Dedy. To candidate couple number 03, Faruq-Ashim, Jokowi conveyed a similar message. He stressed the importance of supporting local MSMEs so that they can compete in the global market. “Mas Faruq, Mas Ashim, I entrust the city of Tegal. So that this attention is given mainly to small MSME businesses. They are properly repaired and given the appropriate attention so that they can enter the global market. Apart from this, so that the Tegal city can become global,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also highlighted the importance of the fishing sector in improving the well-being of residents in Tegal City, known as the Maritime City. “Third, fishing is very important to improve the well-being of people in Tegal City,” he added. Faruq and Ashim promised to accelerate the progress of Tegal city if elected leaders. “God willing, we will achieve it and accelerate the progress of Tegal City with global MSMEs as well as maritime affairs,” Faruq said.

