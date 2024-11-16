Amir's visit to Ankara draws interest from Turkish media





Turkish media, through their various platforms, devoted extensive coverage to the visit of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Ankara. His Highness chaired, alongside his brother, HE the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 10th session of the Qatar-Turkey High Strategic Committee. The visit received particular attention in major Turkish media reports on Friday. The daily Yeni Safak, known for its proximity to the Turkish government, today published a prominent headline in its edition highlighting His Highness' tweet on his official X account following the conclusion of the committee meeting, stressing that the visit would pave the way for further bilateral cooperation in various areas. Meanwhile, the government agency Anadolu and the TRT channel reported the signing of eight agreements in different sectors, in the presence of the leaders of the two countries. They highlighted the significant importance of this visit to further strengthen relations between Doha and Ankara. For its part, the Sabah daily focused on the political discussions and the agreements signed between Turkey and Qatar. He highlighted Turkey's keen interest in His Highness the Amir's visit to Ankara, describing it as marking an important new phase in bilateral relations. The Turkish press also noted the remarkable development of Qatar-Türkiye relations over the past two decades, covering various areas including economic, political and military cooperation. They stressed that these links have strengthened since 2014.

