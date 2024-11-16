How Donald Trump Gave Democrats the Working Class Blues





In July 2016, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Senator Chuck Schumer was asked if he thought that in the upcoming election, concern over wages and employment among working-class voters in States like Pennsylvania could benefit Donald Trump. Schumer dismissed that concern. For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western PA, we'll gain two or three moderate Republicans in suburban Philadelphia, and you can repeat that in Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin, he said. -he declared.

The election revealed the error of his hypothesis. In November of that year, Hillary Clinton won a majority of voters with college degrees. That wasn't enough in places like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where Trump won among a much larger pool of voters without degrees — the welders, truck drivers and factory workers who during several generations, had formed the basis of the Democratic Party, when he was known for his leadership. defending what FDR called the forgotten man. Once in office, Trump rewarded workers who supported him by weakening labor protections and giving tax cuts to the wealthy. But his victory underscored the power of his xenophobic right-wing populism, fueled by resentment toward the small and by frustrations simmering in communities whose working-class residents felt left behind.

By the time Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention last summer, the risk that Trump would once again exploit the grievances of working-class voters to win the presidency was clear. In a Gallup poll conducted in August, 63% of respondents said the economy was getting worse, more than double the number of respondents who said it was improving. Even though the stock market was booming, a few years of high inflation had caused President Biden's approval numbers to plummet and left many voters unhappy with the status quo. The fact that Harris served in the administration that presided over that period put her at a distinct disadvantage. His race and gender posed additional obstacles, exposing him to the racism and misogyny that Trump rarely missed an opportunity to fuel.

Overcoming these factors would have been a daunting challenge, even if Harris had run a flawless campaign. Yet she also made decisions that did little to help her cause. To defeat Trump, she had to present a convincing alternative to his economic agenda. No such alternative has emerged. Instead, Harris promoted an inconsistent mix of progressive policy measures – an expanded child tax credit, twenty-five thousand dollar grants for people looking to buy their first home, and ideas favored by Wall Street, such as a much gentler increase in taxes on capital in the long term. gains for millionaires than those proposed by Biden. At campaign rallies, her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, portrayed her as a principled activist who had opposed powerful corporate interests since her time as district attorney in California. In her speeches and interviews, Harris has adopted a more business-friendly tone, reviewing ideas with executives including her brother-in-law Tony West, who advised her after she took leave from her job as Uber's chief legal officer . She ran with joy, even though a Pew survey last year found that only 4 percent of Americans felt excited when they thought about politics. Among the tens of millions of workers whose wages have not kept pace with the cost of living in recent years, there has been far more frustration than joy.

In 2016, blue-collar workers who supported Trump were primarily from the white working class, leading some analysts to attribute his victory to racial resentment rather than economic coercion. This time, Trump won nearly two-thirds of all voters without a college degree and improved his performance among the nonwhite working class. His support among black men increased by more than a third, according to exit polls. He also won over a large portion of Latinos, who seemed to trust him more on the economy, which polls showed was by far the most important issue for Latino voters. In places like Reading and Allentown, Pennsylvania cities with large Latino populations, Harris could have prevented this from happening by speaking more forcefully about the need to give workers a raise. The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is $7.25 an hour, forcing people in cities like Reading to work multiple jobs to survive. A loud campaign for doubling the federal minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour would likely have gotten their attention, a group of voter registration workers I met during a visit told me at Reading in August. Yet Harris barely raised the issue during her campaign.

The vice president has fared well with some members of the working class. According to exit poll data, she won union household voters by a margin of eighteen points in Michigan and nine points in Pennsylvania. These results are due, in large part, to the policies of the Biden administration, whose steadfast support for unions and ambitious legislative agenda (the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, and the Science Act) have generated a surge in domestic manufacturing and clean energy production that created hundreds of thousands of quality jobs. Biden's term marked a significant break from an era when the Democratic Party seemed to take the support of unions for granted, passing free trade deals that decimated many industrial cities and angered many rank-and-file workers. But, as political philosopher Michael Sandel has noted, Biden has failed to connect his economic policies to a larger plan of government, akin to FDR's New Deal. In some states, workers who directly benefited from the president's policies didn't even know that the jobs and investment flowing into their communities came from the legislation he signed.

Instead of explaining how she would build on Biden's accomplishments and tackle corporate greed and inequality, Harris talked about creating an opportunity economy, a vague idea more likely to appeal to entrepreneurs than to workers in difficulty. What Trump will offer these workers is not much better, some will say. He said his plan to impose high tariffs on trillions of dollars of imports would instantly bring factories back to the United States. They will return immediately, he said. Few economists agree, warning that meeting the pledge will instead lead to higher consumer prices, with the heaviest burden falling on low-income families.

Trump's plan to close the border and undertake mass expulsions is also unlikely to help workers in places like the Monongahela Valley, a center of Pennsylvania's once-thriving steel industry. But assuming that the workers Trump disappoints will eventually return to the Democratic Party without giving them a compelling reason to do so is as illusory as thinking that the loss of their support can be made up for by moving to the center and courting suburban Republicans. Democrats need to develop a real economic brand that people know will help working families, said Celinda Lake, a pollster who has conducted extensive surveys of working-class voters. Right now, people think the Democrats have no economic plan. As misguided as Trump's vision for the working class may be, at least he has one, Lake noted, and you can't beat something with nothing.

