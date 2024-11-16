It's not extraordinary, if I meet the president I will be shocked





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia responded to the meeting between the candidate for governor and the candidate for deputy governor of DKI Jakarta, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, with the former Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. Bahlil remains optimistic that Kim-backed gubernatorial candidate RK Suswono will win in Jakarta. Golkar General Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia assessed that there was nothing special in the meeting between gubernatorial and vice-governor candidates Pramono-Rano and Anies Baswedan. Bahlil said the gubernatorial candidate's meeting with President Prabowo Subianto and Indonesia's 7th President Joko Widodo was more special. Just like Ridwan Kamil who met with President Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil is optimistic that the support of President Prabowo Subianto and Indonesia's 7th President Joko Widodo can increase his electability. RK invites Jokowi supporters to vote for him in Jakarta legislative elections. Ridwan Kamil emphasized that he had the support of Jokowi and Prabowo. Meanwhile, Indonesia's 7th President Joko Widodo said he did not receive an invitation to become Ridwan Kamil's campaigner in Jakarta. Jokowi said he might become an activist in another region if he received an invitation to campaign, as he did when he accompanied gubernatorial candidate and deputy gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi Taj Yasin during his campaign in Central Java. Meanwhile, Jakarta Gubernatorial Candidate Number 3 Pramono Anung said the meeting with former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan lasted warmly for an hour. Pramono said the meeting with Anies was a heart-to-heart meeting. Pramono also received a special message from Anies. Pramono said there would be special guests at the grand campaign, but did not specify whether Anies would attend or not. Also read: PDIP responds to Pramono-Rano meeting with Anies Baswedan #pramonorano #aniesbaswedan #jokowi

