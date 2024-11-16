It was a resounding electoral victory. Despite a history of lies and lawlessness, he returned home with a landslide victory, appearing to attract a new coalition of voters, from the rural conservative vote to the post-industrial workers of the Rust Belt to surprisingly diverse sections of the cities and their suburbs. .

As the chaotic but iconic blond with a checkered personal past ascended to the highest office in the land, it seemed like nothing could stop him.

What could stand in the way of its great objective of national exceptional economic policy? It would erect trade barriers against capitalists from competing nations. It would end freedom of movement and protect its workforce. And, although it appeals to the public on its pocketbook problems, the leader's new administration would pave the way for a series of crony appointments and favors to his ultra-wealthy backers.

Many said his coalition would dominate the country over the next two or three election cycles.

Three years later, in 2022, Boris Johnson left Downing Street. Two years later, the Conservative Party experienced its worst electoral result since its creation almost 200 years ago.

Compared to Johnson's Get Brexit Done general election of 2019, Donald Trump's success in November is far more significant and earth-shattering. But the question of how this authoritarian populism will manifest itself in power and to what extent its collision with reality remains open.

Trump, who once called himself Mr. Brexit Plus Plus Plus and described Johnson as Britain, Trump also touts an exceptionalist Amerexit: a project that assumes the United States can somehow other to step out of the modern world of interdependence and internationalism and go it alone.

But here in Britain, Brexit is deeply unpopular four years later, particularly with those who voted for it and were hurt by its economic shortcomings, like Signing times revealed during a major investigation last year.

Trump has already led his voters to believe that tariffs on foreign goods will somehow solve the inflation problem, even if they will only make it worse. Johnson's Vote Leave campaign also promised lower energy and food prices, but delivered the opposite.

Trump's plans to deport millions of undocumented migrants, mostly from Mexico and South America, are as evocative and impractical as the various hostile environments and put an end to the boat projects conservatives have attempted here, including the illegal policy of Rwanda.

The United States relies even more than the United Kingdom on immigration for cheap labor, and the economic costs (not to mention the moral and practical implications) of these mass deportations are likely to be much higher than the rhetorical advantage of attacking foreigners.

The contradictions are untenable.

Just as Johnson claimed to have a level-up policy but was actually looking for a class of millionaire janitors to donate and then reward with honors or government contracts, Trump appeals to the blue-collar vote, to black men or Hispanics, or disgruntled Generals. Z voters are uncomfortable with his true alliance with tech billionaires and broligarchs.

His coalition in 2024 remains as vulnerable as Johnson's in 2019.

How will Trump satisfy both hedge fund owners and the union vote? The angry Muslims who voted for him in Gaza, as well as right-wing American Jews who thought he would be more pro-Netanyahu? Where do female footballers fearing transgender people and cryptocurrency porn barons have in common? Right-wing evangelicals and Silicon Valley transhumanists?

In this edition, Signing times details how the Democrats lost this election and the perils a new Trump presidency poses for the world and the UK.

On a note of optimism, it is worth remembering that we have survived Johnson's populism and that strongmen remain strangely vulnerable. But on a pessimistic note, it is also important to recognize that we suffered the onslaught of online propaganda around Brexit and in the years since, when it was still in its infancy.

In 2016, Steve Bannon, Trump's campaign manager and close ally of Nigel Farage, called the merger of his two companies the data-gathering and microtargeting campaign company Cambridge Analytica and its Breitbart publishes its weapons. Both were deployed in support of Trump and Brexit in 2016, with the help of Russian troll farms.

What happened eight years later was of unimaginable magnitude. Elon Musks X (formerly Twitter)'s role in spreading pro-Trump misinformation is too serious for anyone to ignore. The statement by the US government's efficiency advisors to users of its platforms, you are now the media, is true in terms of omnipresence and political impact.

In 2016, Cambridge Analytica succeeded in its psychometric targeting by hacking the data of more than 70 million users. Facebook may have filled this gap, but Mark Zuckerberg's Meta platforms, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, remain a major conduit for unregulated and unproven conspiracy theories.

Groups that turned to Trump, particularly young people and Hispanic voters, are disproportionately likely to get their news from Instagram or TikTok. The latter, threatened by Trump during the campaign, would have modified its algorithms to boost him.

We are therefore well beyond the point where approval by the LA Times Or The Washington Post will be a game-changer in an election. Instead, we are, as the Observer Journalist Carole Cadwalladr has been emphasizing this for eight years, in the midst of an online information war over the meaning of truth, the importance of pluralism over populism and the rule of law over unbridled oligarchy.

We only have a few years to batten down the hatches against the storm brewing across the Atlantic. The pages that follow suggest both the real and psychic violence of what might happen on these shores and some of the ways in which we can defend British democracy against it.

This is the fight of our lives.