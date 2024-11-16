It's not me who judges people

SOLO, KOMPAS.com – Chairman of the DPC PDI-P Solo, FX Hadi Rudyatmo or familiarly called Rudy, gave a relaxed response regarding President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) involvement in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections campaign.

Jokowi It is known that he is actively campaigning for the duo of candidates for the position of mayor and deputy mayor of Solo number 2, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, as well as for the duo of candidates for the post of governor and vice-governor of the center of Java number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. .

In response to this, Rudy submitted an assessment regarding the impact of Jokowi's involvement on the community.

“Influence or not, the one who judges people is not me,” said Rudy in Solo, Central Java, Saturday (11/16/2024).

Rudy emphasized that his main goal at the moment is to convey the program of the candidate couple for mayor and deputy mayor, namely Teguh Prakosa and Bambang “Gage” Nugroho.

The program promoted by Teguh and Bambang aims to create a prosperous and just Solo society.

“My task is to propose the Teguh-Bambang program to create an urban society Surakarta which is prosperous and righteous,” Rudy said.



