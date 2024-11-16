Russia, China join Turkey in calling for arms embargo on Israel





Earlier this month, Turkey submitted a letter to the United Nations calling for a complete arms embargo against Israel, accusing its army of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented a total arms blockade as an “effective solution” to end the war in Gaza and achieve peace. Notably, among at least 52 countries to co-sign this letter are Russia and China. Erdogan stressed the importance of the UN letter on Wednesday, warning that Israel “will become increasingly aggressive if deliveries of arms and ammunition continue.” He is pressuring the international community to adhere to the ban and touting that powerful BRICS countries like Russia and China are leading the way. In new comments made after his visit to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan describe“Both China and Russia have said the Israeli attacks were unjust and illegal.. They also discuss the need to put an end to the attacks and resolve the issue diplomatically. » “Russia and China have signed our joint initiative calling on the UN to take steps to stop the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel. This is an important step,” he added. he continued, as quoted in Anadolu press agency. “The humanitarian situation in Palestine and Lebanon will continue to deteriorate every day if Israel is not stopped. As long as humanitarian aid is not delivered free of charge, people will die there every day due to lack of medicine, hunger, thirst and merciless attacks,” Erdogan said. added. Relations between Turkey and Israel have fallen to their lowest point in modern history, and an extensive ban on Turkish exports to Israel remains in effect; However, some analysts have pointed out that some documents are circulating and Erdogan's top officials are looking the other way. Several reports on Wednesday indicated Turkey officially severed ties with Israel… President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey had officially severed ties with Israel, according to Turkish media. Press briefing Aegean Media reported that Erdogan said: “As a state and government of the Republic of Türkiye, we have severed relations with Israel.. We have no relationship with Israel at this point. Period.” News week Given that in the United States, President-elect Trump is loading his foreign policy apparatus with pro-Israeli officials, Turkey may also have difficult relations with the United States in the future. However, Erdogan expressed hope that Trump will take a significantly different approach to the Middle East during his second term. A key issue remains US support for the Kurds in northern Syria, and another issue is US policy towards Gaza. “We hope that Trump will take very different actions towards the region this quarter, because the messages from time to time concern us,” he added. Erdogan said journalists after leaving Baku. But Ukraine is an area where Trump could work closely with Turkey in the near future and move forward. Turkey played a key role in the only successful negotiated agreement of the war: the grain export deal allowing Ukrainian products and Black Sea ships to safely reach world markets. By Zerohedge.com More important reading on Oilprice.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/International/Russia-and-China-Join-Turkey-in-Call-for-UN-Arms-Embargo-on-Israel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos