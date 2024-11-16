Russia, China join Turkey in calling for arms embargo on Israel

Earlier this month, Turkey submitted a letter to the United Nations calling for a complete arms embargo against Israel, accusing its army of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented a total arms blockade as an “effective solution” to end the war in Gaza and achieve peace. Notably, among at least 52 countries to co-sign this letter are Russia and China.
Erdogan stressed the importance of the UN letter on Wednesday, warning that Israel “will become increasingly aggressive if deliveries of arms and ammunition continue.”
He is pressuring the international community to adhere to the ban and touting that powerful BRICS countries like Russia and China are leading the way.
In new comments made after his visit to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan describe“Both China and Russia have said the Israeli attacks were unjust and illegal.. They also discuss the need to put an end to the attacks and resolve the issue diplomatically. »
“Russia and China have signed our joint initiative calling on the UN to take steps to stop the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel. This is an important step,” he added. he continued, as quoted in Anadolu press agency.
“The humanitarian situation in Palestine and Lebanon will continue to deteriorate every day if Israel is not stopped. As long as humanitarian aid is not delivered free of charge, people will die there every day due to lack of medicine, hunger, thirst and merciless attacks,” Erdogan said. added.
Relations between Turkey and Israel have fallen to their lowest point in modern history, and an extensive ban on Turkish exports to Israel remains in effect; However, some analysts have pointed out that some documents are circulating and Erdogan's top officials are looking the other way. Several reports on Wednesday indicated Turkey officially severed ties with Israel…
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey had officially severed ties with Israel, according to Turkish media.
Press briefing Aegean Media reported that Erdogan said: “As a state and government of the Republic of Türkiye, we have severed relations with Israel.. We have no relationship with Israel at this point. Period.” News week
Given that in the United States, President-elect Trump is loading his foreign policy apparatus with pro-Israeli officials, Turkey may also have difficult relations with the United States in the future.
However, Erdogan expressed hope that Trump will take a significantly different approach to the Middle East during his second term. A key issue remains US support for the Kurds in northern Syria, and another issue is US policy towards Gaza.
“We hope that Trump will take very different actions towards the region this quarter, because the messages from time to time concern us,” he added. Erdogan said journalists after leaving Baku.
But Ukraine is an area where Trump could work closely with Turkey in the near future and move forward. Turkey played a key role in the only successful negotiated agreement of the war: the grain export deal allowing Ukrainian products and Black Sea ships to safely reach world markets.
By Zerohedge.com